Did Vikings get away with a hold on Aaron Rodgers final interception in London?
By Mark Powell
Despite a horrible first half, Aaron Rodgers had the New York Jets on the verge of a victory in London, leading his team to the Vikings 30-yard line with less than a minute remaining. Yet, on a third down play, the Vikings relied on Stephon Gilmore in one-on-one coverage on the outside. Gilmore came up huge, shutting down the Jets passing game and securing an interception on the game's most vital play.
Gilmore is as old school as it gets, and the former Defensive Player of the Year is far from the player he once was. However, he can occasionally show flashes of his old self, which was the case on this third-down throw from Rodgers.
Despite some jostling on the outside, Gilmore's physical defending went uncalled by the officials. Given the time remaining, the no-call was appropriate, albeit in a game filled with controversial pass interference decisions against the Jets and Sauce Gardner in particular.
Did the Vikings and Stephon Gilmore get away with a hold late against the Jets?
By now, most NFL fans know what defensive holding looks like. Were this called against the Vikings, we'd rightly call it out as a soft decision by the officiating crew. Gilmore has also been around long enough to know what he can and can't get away with on the outside.
In short, no, Gilmore did not hold Garrett Wilson on the Vikings interception. He gained inside position at the perfect time.
Minnesota signed Gilmore to a one-year deal late in the offseason as they were in desperate need of some secondary help. No one was more excited about that move than Brian Flores, and rightly so. Flores loves dialing up blitzes when his defense needs a big play. Having a veteran corner like Gilmore on the outside makes choices like that all the easier.
Yes, Rodgers wanted the holding call, but his pleads to the officiating crew ultimately meant nothing, and for good reason. His three interceptions ultimately cost the Jets this game.