Packers fans blast washed up Aaron Rodgers in London: Best memes and tweets
By Mark Powell
Aaron Rodgers best days are behind him, this is for certain. While the future Hall of Famer claims he could have a few more seasons left, Rodgers is finding out the hard way that father time eventually catches up with us all. Frankly, the fact that Rodgers can even hang with capable NFL defenders at age 40 is impressive enough, but as of this writing he does not look like a Super Bowl-caliber quarterback.
Now, the AFC East is a bit of a mess at this juncture, with only the Buffalo Bills separating themselves as true contenders in the conference. So, perhaps the Jets can turn their season around with matchups against the Patriots and Dolphins down the line. Sunday's game in London against the Vikings -- an opponent Rodgers knows well from his time in Green Bay -- was a rude awakening, however.
Even Packers fans, who serve as some of Rodgers fiercest defenders post-trade, have to admit Brian Gutekunst got away with one in forcing the Jets to take on the majority of Rodgers contract. The Packers look like the far better team a season-plus removed from the trade, as Jordan Love has taken over as the team's primary signal-caller.
Packers fans think Aaron Rodgers looks washed up
Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions in the first half against a capable Vikings defense. Minnesota was a team Rodgers frequently haunted during his time with the Packers. This isn't your typical Vikings team, though, as Minnesota looks like a legitimate postseason contender through 4.5 weeks.
Rodgers will always be beloved in Green Bay, and should sign a one-day contract to retire with the Packers at some point in the near future. But right now, it's tough to blame fans in Green Bay for dragging him through the mud after Rodgers put the organization through hell just a few short years ago.
A trade for former Packers wide receiver Davante Adams could be in Rodgers future, as the Jets try to get the band back together for one last Super Bowl run. Yet, short of Rodgers jumping in a time machine, it's unclear what we can expect of him at this point in his career, especially coming off a season-ending achilles injury.