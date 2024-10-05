3 Davante Adams trade destinations that would annoy Aaron Rodgers the most
At this point, it's safe to assume that Davante Adams is going to get traded away from the Las Vegas Raiders. He wants to get dealt and with this being his final season under contract, the Raiders would benefit from getting something for their disgruntled wideout in a year in which they're not going anywhere instead of allowing him to walk in free agency for nothing.
With Adams on the block, the New York Jets feel like the obvious landing spot. Adams has a very good connection with Aaron Rodgers, and the Jets are a team that many expect to be competing for the Lombardi Trophy in February.
While the Jets do make a ton of sense for Adams, several teams are going to be interested in acquiring the star wideout. A trade to the Jets is possible, but not a lock, and it might not even be considered likely as of now with several teams expressing interest.
If Adams is dealt elsewhere, these three landing spots would sting for Rodgers, in particular, more than any other.
3) Davante Adams would make the Jets path to the Super Bowl nearly impossible if he was traded to the Chiefs
Aaron Rodgers' goal in New York is abundantly clear - he wants to win the Super Bowl. He's proven that he's one of the greatest and most talented quarterbacks to ever play the game, but he only has one Lombardi Trophy, and that came over a decade ago.
In order for the Jets to win it all, they're going to have to go through some very difficult competition. Not only are the Buffalo Bills in their own division, but the AFC has several tough teams like the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Houston Texans for the Jets to compete with. None of those teams listed hold a candle to the Kansas City Chiefs, though.
The Chiefs have won back-to-back Super Bowls and while they haven't kicked things into gear this season, are still 4-0. Patrick Mahomes is still there, and their defense is elite. What might slow Kansas City down this season is their lack of playmakers.
Isiah Pacheco, Hollywood Brown, and Rashee Rice are all out for a substantial amount of time. Brown has already been ruled out for the season. Now, Mahomes is essentially throwing to Travis Kelce who has struggled in the early going, Xavier Worthy who is a rookie, and JuJu Smith-Schuster, a veteran without much upside.
If the Chiefs were to add a receiver like Adams, that'd just be unfair. Not only would Adams instantly become Mahomes' No. 1 target, but he's better than the injured weapons, too. If the Jets want to beat the Chiefs in the playoffs, they'd have much better odds if Adams wasn't in a Chiefs uniform.
Fortunately, with the Raiders in the AFC West, an Adams trade to Kansas City might be less likely.
2) Aaron Rodgers won't want to watch his replacement throw touchdown passes to Davante Adams
For 18 seasons, Aaron Rodgers dominated in a Green Bay Packers uniform. He made 10 Pro Bowls, won four MVPs, and, of course, that elusive Super Bowl trophy. He's an all-time great in Green Bay and will enter the Hall of Fame as a Packer, but things didn't exactly end on the best of terms.
Rodgers made it abundantly clear after the 2022 campaign that he wanted to continue to play football, just not for the Packers. He instead wanted to go to the Jets. A deal was eventually consummated, and Rodgers has every reason to be happy with his roster in New York, but that doesn't mean he wants Green Bay and his replacement, Jordan Love, to win.
The Packers taking Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft instead of giving Rodgers something to help him win likely played a role in his eventual trade request. Love has proven to be a worthwhile pick for Green Bay, and the last thing Rodgers will want is for his former top target to thrive with his own replacement under center.
The Packers haven't been listed much in Adams rumors, but they do make sense as a landing spot. Both Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs are hurt, and the Packers do not have an established No. 1 receiver like Adams for Love to target.
An Adams trade would make both the Packers and Rodgers' replacement a whole lot better, while the Rodgers' Jets would miss out, making this something that the 40-year-old would absolutely not want.
1) The last thing Aaron Rodgers should want to see is Josh Allen getting a bonafide No. 1 receiver
As annoying as it might be to see Adams end up with the Super Bowl favorites in Kansas City or with Rodgers' old team in Green Bay, the worst-case scenario for Rodgers and the Jets is for Adams to land in upstate New York with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.
Expectations were lower for Buffalo entering this season after they lost several key defensive players over the offseason alongside the likes of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, but in three of their first four games, they've looked extremely impressive, and their 3-1 record shows just that.
The reason that the Bills look as formidable as they do right now has a lot to do with Josh Allen, an MVP-caliber quarterback who might be the frontrunner for the award right now. Despite losing so much wide receiver talent, Allen is completing a career-high 69.3 percent of his passes right now and has seven passing touchdowns to go along with no interceptions. He is the only qualified quarterback right as of this writing without a single interception on his ledger this season, which for the former interception-prone gunslinger, is an awesome development.
Giving Allen and his newfound ability to take care of the ball, an elite receiver like Adams could take this Bills offense to a whole other level. Buffalo's leading receiver right now is Khalil Shakir with 18 receptions and 230 yards. Adams has 18 receptions and 209 yards despite missing a game due to injury and having the likes of Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell throwing him the football. Adams had half of Shakir's receptions in one game earlier this season, and had nearly half of Shakir's total yardage in that same Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens - the same Ravens defense that just torched the Bills.
The Bills might already be the favorites to win the AFC East without Adams, so getting him would make them that much more formidable. The Jets don't have to win the division to make the playoffs, but Buffalo will be that much tougher to stop for New York if they can get their hands on Adams.