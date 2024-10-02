Re-ranking the 2018 QB draft class based on their performances this year
The 2018 NFL quarterback draft class was one many felt was extremely loaded at the quarterback position, but it didn't exactly play out that way. Three of the five quarterbacks taken in the first round of that draft didn't even finish out their rookie deals with the teams that drafted them, including the first two taken.
For the most part, it was just Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson carrying this class. Their contributions alone made this class one to be reckoned with regardless of how the others were playing. Well, two others from this draft class — Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield — are off to incredible starts, making this draft class at the quarterback position look close to as unbelievable as advertised, if not better.
For the first time in a long time, it's a difficult challenge to re-rank the five quarterbacks taken in the first round of this draft. Josh Rosen being the worst of the bunch is the only exception to that, as he is out of the league.
4. Baker Mayfield - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baker Mayfield finally looked like a player taken with the No. 1 overall pick last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he has only stepped up his play in 2024.
Mayfield is completing 70.5 percent of his passes for 984 yards and eight touchdowns. Few quarterbacks can compare to Mayfield's early-season production statistically.
The reason he's No. 4 on this list and not higher has to do with his consistency or lack thereof. Mayfield has had two outstanding games in wins over the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles, but was far from stellar in a win against the Detroit Lions, and led his offense to just seven points in an embarrassing loss against the Denver Broncos.
Mayfield's ceiling is high, and he can easily lead this team to the playoffs again. His clunkers are still prevalent, though, which is why he can't be higher than No. 4 on this list.
3. Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens
To be clear, this is based solely on their performance this season. The fact that Lamar Jackson has won two MVPs already despite being taken with the final pick of the first round by the Baltimore Ravens is awesome, but means nothing in this ranking in particular. If we were talking about careers overall, nobody in this class ranks above Jackson.
He has two MVPs under his belt as mentioned prior, and could easily find himself in contention for a third. His season got off to a bit of a shaky beginning, but in the last two weeks, he has been as efficient as any quarterback can be while also continuing to pose a major threat on the ground.
In the last two games, Jackson has completed 75.8 percent of his throws for 333 yards in huge wins over the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills. He has thrown for three touchdowns in those games and has rushed for two others. Speaking of his rushing, he has averaged over seven yards per attempt while averaging 10 carries per game.
He's been remarkably efficient both as a thrower and a rusher, and seems to only be getting better.
2. Sam Darnold - Minnesota Vikings
For the entirety of his six-year career entering the 2024 campaign, Sam Darnold looked like one of the biggest busts in recent memory. He was taken with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the New York Jets, but in year seven in the NFL and year one with the Minnesota Vikings, Darnold looks like a legitimate MVP candidate.
Signed mainly as a bridge quarterback serving as a placeholder until J.J. McCarthy is ready to go, expectations were low for Darnold. He has shattered them, and then some.
Not only are the Vikings 4-0, but Darnold has completed 68.9 percent of his throws for 932 yards and 11 touchdowns. Those 11 touchdown passes lead the league, as does his 118.9 QB rating.
Getting to throw to the best wideout in the NFL, Justin Jefferson, certainly helps, but Jordan Addison has missed two games and T.J. Hockenson hasn't played in any, making things tougher on Darnold. He has risen to the challenge, though, and has the Vikings looking like one of the elite teams in the league. How long this can sustain remains to be seen, but for now, Darnold has arguably been the best quarterback in the sport.
1. Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills
Perhaps a rough showing against the Baltimore Ravens should lower Josh Allen on this list, but the way he played in the first three weeks of the campaign simply cannot be overlooked, and is enough to keep him not only No. 1 on this list but as the leading MVP candidate.
Allen has completed 69.3 percent of his throws for 814 yards and seven touchdowns thus far. What's been most impressive about his performance is his ability to take care of the ball. In fact, he's the only one of the 31 qualified quarterbacks who has not thrown a single interception thus far, which for Allen in particular, is an exciting development.
The 2024 campaign was expected to be a down one of sorts for Allen who lost key weapons like Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis this past offseason. Instead, he's still putting up big numbers, while also having the ability to make explosive plays and protect the ball.
Allen's 82.3 QBR leads the league, and has led the Buffalo Bills to a somewhat surprising hot start to their season.