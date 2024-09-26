NFL standings by QBR: Josh Allen thriving, Bryce Young disastrous
No position in the NFL or in all of team sports is more important than quarterback. The quarterbacks are in complete control of just about everything on an NFL field, and their performance can solely dictate how good or bad a certain team is.
When evaluating a quarterback, there are many important statistics and metrics to look at. Perhaps the most important one of all, though, is QBR. a metric that covers just about everything that a quarterback can control. ESPN's definition of QBR can be viewed here.
Like any other statistic or metric, it isn't an end-all-be-all, but QBR is as good of a metric that you can turn to when evaluating just how good or bad a quarterback is. With that in mind, here's how the NFL standings would look if they were organized by QBR through the first three weeks of the season.
Note: All QBR's are via ESPN. To qualify, a player must play a minimum of 20 action plays per team game.
NFL standings by QBR
AFC East
Rank
Team
QBR
Record
1
Buffalo Bills
92.6
3-0
2
New York Jets
60.3
2-1
3
New England Patriots
50.5
1-2
4
Miami Dolphins
33.8
1-2
No Stefon Diggs, no problem for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, who also lost Gabe Davis over the offseason. The weapons at his disposal don't measure up in terms of quality from years past, but that hasn't stopped Josh Allen, who has been, by this and several other metrics, the best quarterback in the league thus far. QBR is on a scale from 0-100, so Allen being at 92.6 is just about as good as it gets, especially in more than one week of a sample size.
AFC North
Rank
Team
QBR
Record
1
Baltimore Ravens
68.7
1-2
2
Cincinnati Bengals
62.5
0-3
3
Pittsburgh Steelers
47.4
3-0
4
Cleveland Browns
22.5
1-2
Deshaun Watson isn't just having one of the worst seasons in the NFL in terms of QBR, but he's had one of the worst seasons that any Cleveland Browns quarterback has ever had thus far. Things can get better — it's hard to envision them getting worse — but with how he has looked so far, it's hard to expect this Browns team to be able to achieve much thanks to Watson's anemic quarterback play.
AFC South
Rank
Team
QBR
Record
1
Houston Texans
55.3
2-1
2
Indianapolis Colts
49.6
1-2
3
Jacksonville Jaguars
43.1
0-3
4
Tennessee Titans
29.6
0-3
Quarterback play in the AFC South has been abysmal, with only C.J. Stroud playing like an above-average quarterback in this division thus far, according to QBR. With the weapons he has and the talent he possesses, it wouldn't be shocking at all to see Stroud's QBR be much higher in the coming weeks for a Houston Texans team that looks poised to run away in what appears to be the weakest division in football by far.
AFC West
Rank
Team
QBR
Record
1
Los Angeles Chargers
55.2
2-1
2
Denver Broncos
54.4
1-2
3
Kansas City Chiefs
48.0
3-0
4
Las Vegas Raiders
44.1
1-2
Who would've thought that Bo Nix would have a higher QBR than Patrick Mahomes three weeks into the season? Mahomes has done enough for the Kansas City Chiefs to start their season undefeated, but he has also missed several throws that he'd say he'd like to have back. Four interceptions in three weeks is extremely uncommon for a player who is already one of the all-time greats.
NFC East
Rank
Team
QBR
Record
1
Washington Commanders
67.9
2-1
2
Philadelphia Eagles
60.9
2-1
3
New York Giants
52.7
1-2
4
Dallas Cowboys
45.5
1-2
Boy, did Jayden Daniels put on a show in the Washington Commanders Week 3 win or what? He had as good of a passing game as any rookie in NFL history, and had a 93.0 QBR to show for it. If that's what he can do in his third-ever NFL game, just watch out. The Commanders might be ready to win sooner than most expected with this guy under center.
NFC North
Rank
Team
QBR
Record
1
Minnesota Vikings
73.5
3-0
2
Detroit Lions
34.4
2-1
3
Chicago Bears
26.8
1-2
4
Green Bay Packers
N/A
2-1
The Minnesota Vikings might have lost Kirk Cousins, but Sam Darnold has been nothing short of extraordinary thus far in what has been a dominant start for Minnesota. The Green Bay Packers do not have a qualified quarterback to be on this list, thanks to Jordan Love's injury.
NFC South
Rank
Team
QBR
Record
1
New Orleans Saints
81.1
2-1
2
Atlanta Falcons
49.1
1-2
3
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45.5
2-1
4
Carolina Panthers
9.1
1-2
Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints had an ugly offensive performance in their Week 3 loss, but the 33-year-old's strong first two games are still enough to give him the highest QBR in the NFC thus far. Carr had a 99.2 QBR in their Week 2 win against the Cowboys, somehow besting Daniels by over six points.
NFC West
Rank
Team
QBR
Record
1
Arizona Cardinals
75.6
1-2
2
San Francisco 49ers
74.4
1-2
3
Seattle Seahawks
62.4
3-0
4
Los Angeles Rams
55.2
1-2
The Arizona Cardinals might be 1-2, but Kyler Murray is playing his best football in years, if not ever. With how dynamic of a playmaker he can be, the Cardinals might be a dark horse threat to make the postseason if he continues to play like he has, even with their shaky defense.