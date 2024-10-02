NFL coverage maps 2024: TV schedule and coverage, announcers for Week 5
The calendar has flipped to October and the NFL schedule has entered the bye week portion of the season. Starting this weekend and running through Week 14 in December, all 32 teams will get a week off, beginning with the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers, Detroit Lions and Tennessee Titans.
There are still a lot of intriguing matchups on tap for Week 5, but which games will be available in your area? To find that out, as well as who is calling all the action, check out this week's NFL TV coverage maps, courtesy of the fine folks over at 506 Sports.
NFL Week 5 TV Coverage Maps
Thursday, Oct. 3
Thursday Night Football (Amazon Prime)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) at Atlanta Falcons (2-2): Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit
Week 5 kicks off in Atlanta as the Buccaneers look to expand their NFC South lead by picking up a critical win over the Falcons. This marks the third primetime appearance in five weeks for Atlanta, which has received more national exposure after signing quarterback Kirk Cousins in the offseason.
Sunday, Oct. 6
NFL International Series (NFL Network)
- New York Jets (2-2) at Minnesota Vikings (4-0) (9:30 a.m. ET in London): Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner
The international portion of the NFL schedule resumes in Week 5, with the first of three consecutive early windows in London. The first game that London gets will be its best as Aaron Rodgers and the Jets look to bounce back from a rough showing against Denver. They'll hope to hand the 4-0 Vikings their first loss of the year.
FOX (Singleheader)
- Cleveland Browns (1-3) at Washington Commanders (3-1) (Blue): Jason Benetti, Greg Olsen
- Carolina Panthers (1-3) at Chicago Bears (2-2) (Green): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
- Miami Dolphins (1-3) at New England Patriots (1-3) (Yellow): Chris Myers, Mark Sanchez
- Arizona Cardinals (1-3) at San Francisco 49ers (2-2) (Red, 4:05 p.m. ET): Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady
- Las Vegas Raiders (2-2) at Denver Broncos (2-2) (Orange, 4:05 p.m. ET): Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston
FOX's singleheader slate isn't great in Week 5 so Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady will get a rare 4:05 assignment as they call 49ers-Cardinals from Levi's Stadium. Greg Olsen will also get a new partner for the week as Jason Benetti fills in for Joe Davis in Washington with the latter set to call FOX's MLB postseason coverage this weekend.
CBS (Early Window)
- Buffalo Bills (3-1) at Houston Texans (3-1) (Red): Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
- Baltimore Ravens (2-2) at Cincinnati Bengals (1-3) (Blue): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
- Indianapolis Colts (2-2) at Jacksonville Jaguars (0-4) (Green): Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
CBS' early window is a strong one headlined by a pair of division leaders squaring off in Houston as the Bills take on the Texans. Ravens-Bengals is the other compelling contest in the window while the third game sees the Colts try to earn their first win in Jacksonville since 2014.
CBS (Late Window)
- Green Bay Packers (2-2) at Los Angeles Rams (1-3) (Red): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
- New York Giants (1-3) at Seattle Seahawks (3-1) (Blue): Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty
The main game for CBS will see Jim Nantz and Tony Romo return to SoFi Stadium for a showdown between 2023 NFC playoff teams as the Packers take on the Rams, who desperately need a win to prevent their season from spiraling out of control. The other game here sees the Giants fly west to take on Seattle, which is coming off a barn-burner loss in Detroit on Monday night.
Sunday Night Football (NBC)
- Dallas Cowboys (2-2) at Pittsburgh Steelers (3-1): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth
NBC got a good one on Sunday night as one of the NFL's most historic rivalries takes center stage with the Cowboys taking on the Steelers in Pittsburgh. This is the second consecutive primetime appearance for Dallas, which appeared on Thursday Night Football in Week 4.
Monday, Oct. 7
Monday Night Football (ESPN)
- New Orleans Saints (2-2) at Kansas City Chiefs (4-0): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
The Chiefs are back in prime time for the third time in the first five weeks of the season as they play host to the Saints. The Manningcast is also back after taking a two week hiatus with doubleheaders scheduled for Weeks 3 and 4.