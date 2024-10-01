Who is playing on Thursday Night Football in Week 5?
The production truck finally has to move for Amazon Prime after spending the past two weeks of the season at MetLife Stadium. Thursday Night Football had a close contest in Week 4 as the Dallas Cowboys hung on to beat the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium to get to 2-2 on the year.
Divisional play is a feature of the Thursday night slate thanks to close geographic proximity between the competing teams, which helps with a short week of travel, and that is certainly the case again for Week 5. Which two bitter rivals are set to face off under the Thursday night lights?
Which NFL Teams Are Playing On Thursday Night Football In Week 5?
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) at Atlanta Falcons (2-2)
- Date: Oct. 3
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET.
- How To Watch: Prime Video
- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
The NFC South takes center stage this week as the Buccaneers look to build on their 3-1 start as they travel to Atlanta to take on the 2-2 Falcons. This will be the first division game of the season for Tampa Bay, which impressively beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4 to hang onto the top spot in the division.
Week 4 also saw the Falcons earn their first division win in dramatic fashion as Younghoe Koo's 58-yard field goal with two seconds left helped Atlanta outlast the New Orleans Saints to get to .500 on the year. Atlanta has played very well over their past three games and has a strong case to be 3-1 if a blown pass interference call in the end zone during Week 3 went in their favor.
The two NFC South rivals split their series a year ago with Tampa Bay claiming the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 14 to help kick off a December swoon that led to wholesale changes in Atlanta. The Falcons will be eager to avenge that defeat and start to change the balance of power in the division, which has been ruled by the Buccaneers for the past four years, with a win on Thursday.