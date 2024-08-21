Dr. Aaron Rodgers, expert in the medical field, discovers aging process the hard way
By Kinnu Singh
The New York Jets are at a crossroads. The franchise is currently amid a 13-year playoff drought, the longest among all major sports leagues in North America. For the current Jets regime, that means jobs will be on the line during the 2024 season.
Last offseason, there was plenty of pomp and celebration after the Jets successfully acquired future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a trade with the Green Bay Packers. The celebrating didn’t carry over into the regular season, however. The optimism proved to be short-lived, as Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles injury after just four offensive snaps.
The Jets season unraveled after the injury, and it’s not a secret that another poor season could result in a mass firing of the current Jets’ leadership. With little room for error, head coach Robert Saleh is taking a more business-like approach this offseason.
With a difficult offseason, Aaron Rodgers is fighting Father Time
Saleh told his starting quarterback in April to expect a “tough” training camp, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini. It seems like the Jets coach delivered on that promise.
After practice on Tuesday, Rodgers told reporters that the Jets have taken approximately 300 more practice reps than they had at this point last offseason. The extra workload hasn’t been easy for the veteran quarterback.
"I would say the camp is much harder this year and maybe the hardest in the last seven or eight of my career," Rodgers said.
Rodgers spent most of his career in the shadow of legends like Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. Now, in the twilight of his career, he’s the oldest active quarterback in the league. Training camp is bound to be harder, regardless of whether Saleh has ramped up the intensity or not.
"I feel good about where I am with my body and what I've put together," Rodgers said. "I feel like I've done different things throughout camp as far as the rollouts, roll out and pulling up, getting out of the pocket and making plays, going back across my body, pump-faking and extending plays and getting some yards. I feel like I've done a lot."
Despite his age, Rodgers has managed to recover from an Achilles injury and make it back on the field. The four-time NFL MVP can still dazzle with his whip-like release and pinpoint accuracy, but at age 40, he can no longer move as well as he once did. Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said Rodgers is "a little bit older, so he has lost a little bit of the speed he used to have."
While Rodgers’ stellar arm talent has earned Rodgers plenty of accolades, championships take more than throwing ability. The league’s elder statesmen will attempt to finish his career by capturing the elusive Lombardi Trophy for the second time in his career. It won’t be easy — especially in the Meadowlands.
Saleh has produced an 18-33 record in his three seasons as head coach, and the Jets have a 27-60 record under general manager Joe Douglas.