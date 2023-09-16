Aaron Rodgers embodies the Celtics with bold hope of quick return from Achilles injury
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers faces a long road to recovery, but he isn't ruling out a superhuman timeline in order to return for the playoffs.
By Sam Penix
Aaron Rodgers has never been one to shy away from the unconventional, and his latest challenge to overcome is no different.
The NFL world was in shock Monday night as Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles tendon four plays into his Jets tenure, casting doubt on his NFL future. Rodgers will turn 40 years old in December and losing a whole season is devastating for New York's plans. That is, if Rodgers does indeed miss the entire season.
A torn Achilles typically carries a recovery timetable of four to six months. Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers suffered the same injury in July of 2021 and was activated from injured reserve on Dec. 25 of that year, 159 days after his initial injury, or 5.3 months. 159 days from now would be Feb. 17, and Super Bowl LVII is scheduled for Feb. 11, an even five months from Rodgers' injury.
It remains to be seen how well Rodgers' 40-year-old body will recover, but thankfully an Achilles tear is not the career-ending injury that it used to be, and we should see Rodgers back on the field for the Jets next season.
Aaron Rodgers boldly teases sooner-than-expected Jets return after Achilles tear
Rodgers himself seems to be a bit more ambitious than that, however.
In an interview on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers, declined to give a target return date or any prognosis but did not close the door on a return for the playoffs, much to the delight of the crew and fans.
Rodgers was referring to a famous interview moment right after Kevin Garnett of the Boston Celtics won his first and only NBA Championship in his 13th year in the league. Overcome with emotion after completing Boston's improbable title run, Garnett yelled out "Anything is possible!", and the quote has lived in glory ever since.
A return to the Jets this season would be even more improbable for Rodgers, but if there is a player who was to defy the odds and recover abnormally quickly, it would not be surprising if it were him.
In the meantime, New York will attempt to ride its elite defense to a playoff berth and hope that third-year QB Zach Wilson will begin to live up to his second-overall draft status.
Rodgers' 2023 campaign was over before it even started, but that doesn't mean his New York era will never take place. Perhaps his return will occur sooner than we think.