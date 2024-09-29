Aaron Rodgers makes history: How many quarterbacks have thrown for 60,000 yards?
The New York Jets made a bold gambit a couple summers ago, acquiring Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers in a trade that could define the next generation for both teams. It led to Jordan Love's ascent in Green Bay, and it put the Jets through a uniquely Jetsian wringer of drama and misfortune.
But, now that we've seen Rodgers back on the football field, it's clear why the Jets pulled the trigger. Even at his advanced age, Rodgers can just make throws nobody else in the NFL is capable of. His real-time adjustments at the line of scrimmage, his rapid-fire release, that singular ability to change delivery angles — Rodgers is one of one.
A four-time MVP and 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback, Rodgers has put together one of the most impressive resumes in NFL history. He is, by all accounts, an all-time great at football's hardest and most important position.
Rodgers has reached plenty of special milestones during his illustrious career, but he just added one more feather to his cap in the early portion of the 2024 campaign.
The 40-year-old has officially eclipsed 60,000 passing yards in his career. That makes Rodgers the ninth quarterback in NFL history to reach that hallowed number.
Aaron Rodgers becomes ninth NFL player to reach 60,000 career passing yards
All-Time Ranking
Name
Total Passing Yards
1
Tom Brady
89,214
2
Drew Brees
80,358
3
Peyton Manning
71,940
4
Brett Favre
71,838
5
Ben Roethlisberger
64,088
6
Philip Rivers
63,440
7
Matt Ryan
62,792
8
Dan Marino
61,361
9
Aaron Rodgers
That is highly exclusive and highly accomplished company. The clock is obviously ticking on Rodgers' career, but he still has enough time to climb this list considerably in the years to come. He probably won't try to eclipse Tom Brady's longevity — it's hard to imagine Rodgers sticking around for more than another year or two — but even two more years would be enough for Rodgers to start nipping at the heels of Peyton Manning and Brett Favre, which would be poetic.
Rodgers has tainted his reputation with ridiculous off-field behavior these last few years, but the football talent has never been in question. That he looks so nimble and precise after an Achilles injury on the precipice of his 40th birthday is unbelievable. Rodgers is a truly special athlete and he continues to defy the odds. He has his Hall of Fame jacket pre-sewn — it's just a matter of time until Rodgers is enshrined alongside the greatest of all time.
The man himself has been elusive when discussing a potential retirement — I think we're all glad he didn't call it quits to run as RFK's vice president — but Rodgers still has plenty left in the tank, as evidenced by his early-season success and steadfast improvement week-over-week. As Rodgers continues to shake off the rust, we could see the Jets more prominently featured in the AFC title race than initially expected.
He's still that good, and this accomplishment is the perfect embodiment of Rodgers' incomparable abilities.