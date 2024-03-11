Aaron Rodgers gives clear signal how New York Packers will continue to build
The New York Jets keep adding Aaron Rodgers former Packers teammates, and David Bakhtiari might be next.
By Mark Powell
Aaron Rodgers longtime teammate David Bakhtiari was released by the Green Bay Packers on Monday, the first day of NFL Free Agency. Bakhtiari, if healthy, could have a number of potential suitors. However, none of those teams would entice Bakhtiari as much as the New York Jets, as a reunion with Rodgers makes all the sense in the world.
Bakhtiari has undergone five surgeries on his left knee since 2020, including two since last fall, which made a return to the Packers all the more unrealistic despite his love for the organization. The 11-year pro posted on social media regarding his release from the Packers, but will not end his career at this time.
"A lot of emotion in this. I just want to say THANK YOU Green Bay. Thank you for the last 11 years. It’s been a hell of a run. I always wanted to raise a Lombardi on Lombardi avenue, but I will never complain. I gave it my all. I always gave it my best no matter the circumstance and to me, that truly was enough," Bakhtiari said via X. His post included quite the send-off.
Aaron Rodgers, David Bakhtiari flirt with reunion on social media
Aaron Rodgers commented on Bakhtiari's post with a simple emoji.
Bakhtiari quickly reached out to his former quarterback with an old photo of the two sitting on the wall behind the end zone at Lambeau Field.
The NFL veteran was scheduled to make over $21 million against the salary cap this coming season, and given his injuries it wasn't surprising to see the Packers cut him loose. However, if the Jets can sign a trusted former Rodgers teammate for considerably less than that number, it makes all the sense in the world to bring him into the fold.
Bakhtiari knows what made Rodgers great, and understands exactly what his good friend is going through as he recovers from his own knee injury. The New York Packers trend should continue, with Bakhtiari being the next member.