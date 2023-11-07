Aaron Rodgers teases Jets return in behind-the-scenes postgame clip
Could Aaron Rodgers return come sooner than some Jets fans think? A recent clip seems to suggest he's recovering well from a serious injury.
By Mark Powell
Aaron Rodgers underwent surgery for a torn Achilles just two months ago, yet his startling recovery is worth noting. If Rodgers has his way, he'll be back in time to potentially lead the New York Jets on a playoff run should they be in a position to make one.
Of course, Rodgers and Robert Saleh should not get ahead of themselves. After a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, the Jets are 4-4 on the season. They'll be lucky to compete for an AFC Wild Card spot unless Wilson and the offense shows some dramatic improvement.
Rodgers was spotted on the field pregame taking three-step drops, and even throwing some deep balls down the sidelines. For Jets fans who were in attendance early, they received a show courtesy of a future Hall of Famer. After New York's eventual defeat, Rodgers went as far as to tell Chargers DB Derwin James he's made significant progress.
Aaron Rodgers teases return for New York Jets
If anyone knows how tough it is to come back from a major knee surgery, it's James, who has undergone several himself. When healthy, James is one of the more talented defensive backs in the NFL. His interest in Rodgers return is personal, rather than from a fan perspective.
In a previous appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers made it clear he wants to return this season.
"It's pretty obvious I'm well ahead of the normal protocols when it comes to rehab for this kind of thing," Rodgers previously told "The Pat McAfee Show." "[We're] being as smart as possible, not trying to stress the Achilles but stretch the Achilles in a way that allows me to start doing movement quicker and to speed up whatever timeline has kind of been the standard for this type of injury."
Several injury analysts, including Marty Jaramillo over at CBS, think Rodgers could return as early as Weeks 12-14, if all goes right.