Yet another sign of Aaron Rodgers’ return will have Jets fans breathing heavy
Aaron Rodgers ditched the scooter and threw long passes on the field ahead of MNF. Maybe Jets fans are going to get their wish before season's end...
Aaron Rodgers sounded unbelievably optimistic about returning to play for the New York Jets this season after his Achilles injury in the first game of the season. But now...Jets fans may have good reason to hope they see him again before the campaign is over.
Ahead of the Jets' Monday Night Football matchup with the Chargers, Rodgers was spotted walking into the stadium without the help of a cart or scooter. Then he went out onto the field and took some practice throws, looking healthier than a quarterback has any right to just two months on from tearing his Achilles.
Rodgers still has a long road to get back on the football field in live play, but he's apparently well on his way.
Watch: Aaron Rodgers is cartless and throwing bombs ahead of Monday Night Football
The procedure Rodgers underwent to repair his ruptured Achilles is relatively new and known for producing a quicker-than-usual recovery period. Still, it's safe to say no one expected to see him looking this capable of performing the basics of his job as a quarterback this soon.
The Jets will finish the regular season on Jan. 7, giving Rodgers a two-month timeline to return before the end of the regular season. However, if they manage to make it into the playoffs, they'll have bought the quarterback a little bit more time.
After losing the three games after their thrilling Game 1 comeback over the Bills, the postseason looked like a longshot. Now, coming off of three consecutive victories, New York is in the middle of the AFC Wild Card hunt. A win over the Chargers on Monday night would put them in the playoffs if the season were to end at the end of the night. They would also be just one game behind the Dolphins in the AFC East.