Whether you were raised on the Tobacco Road rivalry or in ACC country or not, college basketball fans know that the ACC Tournament just hits different. With the potential for a North Carolina-Duke third meeting of a season, the deep bad blood between so many of these programs, and some of the best college hoops in the country, what's not to love?
The ACC Tournament location, for many years, was also a massive part of its appeal and charm. It was held in North Carolina's capital, Raleigh, for 13 years in the 1950s and '60s, but has most often been held at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC, which has hosted the men's basketball tournament 30 times, more than double the next most.
But the ACC Tournament won't be in Greensboro for a while now after it was played there in 2023. So where is the event going to be played? We've got the answers for you.
Where is the 2024 ACC Tournament?
The 2024 ACC Tournament will be held in Washington, DC with games played at Capital One Arena. This will be the third time that the nation's capital has hosted this tourney, last doing so in 2016 and previously hosting back in 2005. Capital One Arena is the home arena for the NBA's Washington Wizards, the NHL's Washington Capitals, and college basketball's Georgetown Hoyas.
ACC Tournament locations for 2024, 2025, 2026 and beyond
Here's a look at all future ACC Tournament locations that have been released at this point.
Year
Venue
City, State
2024 ACC Tournament
Capital Open Arena
Washington, DC
2025 ACC Tournament
Spectrum Center
Charlotte, NC
2026 ACC Tournament
Spectrum Center
Charlotte, NC
2027 ACC Tournament
Greensboro Coliseum
Greensboro, NC
2028 ACC Tournament
Spectrum Center
Charlotte, NC
2029 ACC Tournament
Greensboro Coliseum
Greensboro, NC
With ACC headquarters now in Charlotte, we will see the men's basketball conference tournament head there as a heavy part of the rotation over the next six years with three trips to the Specrum Center that start in 2025. Then it will be back to the traditional home of the ACC Tournament, the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC, which will once again host the event in 2027 before doing so again in 2029.
It remains to be seen if it will be a strict rotation of Charlotte and Greensboro, NC beyond 2029 and after the 2024 tournament, but it's looking as if that may be on the table given the way things currently look as we eye the future locations.