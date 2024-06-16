Aces take flier on former college basketball standout in hopes of salvaging season
By Lior Lampert
After two consecutive WNBA championships, the Las Vegas Aces have come crashing down to earth in the early portion of the 2024 campaign.
Sitting at 6-6 and tied with the Phoenix Mercury for third in the Western Conference, the Aces have stumbled out of the gates this year. Things have gotten so gloomy in Las Vegas that two-time MVP A'ja Wilson got emotional following their most recent loss to the New York Liberty. Searching for any spark to help right the ship, the team announced on Sunday that they signed former college basketball standout Jessika Carter.
Aces take flier on former college basketball standout Jessika Carter in hopes of getting back on track
Carter was selected by the Liberty in the second round of this year's WNBA Draft, only to be waived before the beginning of the season. However, that could be more reflective of how stacked New York's 12-2 roster is. Nonetheless, she now joins arguably their fiercest competitor -- the Aces.
During her six-year collegiate career at Mississippi State, Carter earned All-SEC Second Team honors three times and an All-SEC Defensive Team nod. This past season, she averaged 14.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.8 percent from the floor.
Standing at 6-foot-5, Carter instantly becomes the tallest member of the Aces and one of the most towering players in the W. For a Las Vegas team that ranks in the middle of the pack in cumulative blocks, rebounds and field goal percentage, she could certainly help.
After pacing the league in offensive, defensive and net rating in the 2023 season, the Aces have notably regressed entirely across the board. So, it can't hurt to see if the addition of Carter can make any difference before it's too late.
No one is pressing the panic button in Las Vegas yet. But the Aces must make the necessary adjustments quickly to turn things around.