Aces star A’ja Wilson sets WNBA single-season scoring record in win over Caitlin Clark, Fever
Last night, the Las Vegas Aces defeated the Indiana Fever with an 86-75 victory on the road. A'ja Wilson helped lead the Aces to victory with her 27 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 blocks performance. There was uncertainty whether or not the Aces star would return last night due to missing the previous game against the New York Liberty.
As most of us know, Wilson is putting together one of the most incredible seasons in WNBA history, and it will likely be capped off with the third Most Valuable Player Award in her career. She also won the award back in 2020 and 2022. This season is different though. At the age of 28, Wilson has stamped her name into the WNBA record books.
Aces star A'ja Wilson sets the single-season scoring record
Going into last night's game, Wilson needed only 11 points to set the record for points scored in a single season in the WNBA (previously set by Jewell Lloyd with 939 points in 2023). By halftime, Wilson had already scored 12 points and surpassed that record. It's a testament to what kind of season she has been having.
For the first time in her career, she will finish the season averaging a double-double (27.3 points, 11.9 rebounds per game), but will set a career-high average in steals (1.3) and blocks (2.7) per game as well. Depending on how the next two games go against the Fever on Friday, and on Sunday against the Connecticut Sun, Wilson could become the first 1,000-point scorer in WNBA history. She currently sits at 956).
After the Aces road win last night, the WNBA's X account shared a video of Wilson reacting to her record-breaking performance against the Fever.
Now that Wilson's MVP season is pretty much wrapped up, the goal likely moves ahead to the postseason. The Aces are in the midst of trying to win their third consecutive WNBA Championship. It's been a great season for both Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces.