WNBA Awards Watch: Can anyone catch A'ja Wilson for MVP?
We have officially reached the under-10-day countdown until the WNBA regular season comes to a close. With the WNBA Playoffs rapidly approaching that also means that regular season awards will be decided soon.
The award that many can say is the most important of them all is the Kia Most Valuable Player. Voters submit a top 5 list ranked in order of who they think should win the award. To be considered for the award the player needs to have an all-around impact which includes winning, statistics, and overall playing at the highest level of basketball in the league.
A'ja Wilson's outstanding season
The name that has been on the top of everyones list this season is Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson. Last season she had the best season of her career yet didn't come out of the year with the MVP award. Yet this season it seems as if she has already topped her performance from last season. Wilson has two MVP trophies under her belt and has improved every season in the league.
Wilson averages 27.3 points and 11.9 rebounds per game and has had two 40-plus point games this season. She has not had a single game this season where she has scored under double digits. However, what becomes questionable in Wilson's campaign for MVP is the success of the Aces this season. The team has not played to their normal standard this season, but they have already clinched a spot in the playoffs, which is primarily due to the dominance of Wilson, their downfall since last season has been extremely noticeable across the league.
In addition, Wilson has been handling a recent ankle injury that has sidelined her for the past few games. With the hopes that she can come back before the end of the regular season and the beginning of the playoffs, she can continue her MVP campaign.
The rise of Napheesa Collier
Not only has Collier been having the best season of her career, but the Minnesota Lynx are also finding elite success. From the team's big wins over the league's top teams and Collier being a large reason why they are winning those games, she has earned her name in the arguments for the league's MVP award.
Collier's versatility is phenomenal and valued in the league and she has shown that by excelling in every game category this year. She did suffer an injury before the Olympic break but she came back stronger and continued to excel. She is averaging 20.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game as the Lynx are sitting at the top of the Western Conference.
Another aspect of her game that has turned many heads towards her way is he defense. The Lynx have the best defense in the league and Collier has been attacking the gaps and passing lanes with her wing span which has been game-changing for Minnesota. She sits third in the league in steals per game and tied for eighth in blocks per game. She averages 3.2 combined steals and blocks. Her capability to be able to run the pick-and-roll, pop out to the wing, roll to the hoop, and handle the ball is first-class. She can simply do everything on the court and somehow finds a way to do it all perfectly.
Liberty duo making a statement
Last season's MVP Breanna Stewart alongside her teammate Sabrina Ionescu has been putting on a show in Brooklyn.
The New York Liberty have continued a path to what can end up being their best record in franchise history as they are 29-6 and have comfortably held the top ranking in the league. But the duo have both found themselves in the MVP conversation this season.
This season may just be Ionescu's breakout season where she has shown the most improvement. More specifically it has shown with her ability to find her way to the rim. She showed this during her college career at Oregon but now is using it to her advantage in the W. She hasn't been taking as many 3-point range shots because she has been using her midrange and driving ability to score. She has been averaging 19.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and one steal per game. The last time a guard won the MVP award was back in 2009 when Diana Taurasi won her lone award, it may not be this season for Ionescu but if she continues to improve she can break that streak.
Stewart isn't having her best WNBA season, yet that is mainly because she is finding herself in a different role with this year's Liberty team than she has seen in the past. She has been utilized more in attacking off the catch and off the ball this season and defensively she has been exceptional. Stewie has been defending the backline, on switches, and in isolation strongly and her two-way versatility has been showing. While her long-distance shooting has not been its best she is still averaging 20.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.