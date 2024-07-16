Adam Thielen is not excited about facing ex-Vikings teammate Kirk Cousins in-division
By John Buhler
It is amazing what can happen in two years. This time two years ago, Kirk Cousins and Adam Thielen were entering another season working together within the Minnesota Vikings offense. Now, they will be competing opposite each other twice annually in the NFC South. Thielen is entering his second season with the Carolina Panthers, while Cousins is entering his first year with the Atlanta Falcons.
While appearing on Monday's edition of the NFL Network's The Insiders, Thielen previewed a bit of what is to come for second-year starting quarterback Bryce Young in Charlotte. Of course, he was asked about what it is like to have his former Vikings quarterback in the same division as him. Thielen obviously wishes Cousins the very best in Atlanta, except for the two times they will meet annually.
Atlanta is expected to contend for the division title with Tampa Bay, while Carolina circles the drain.
"Yeah, I don't love the fact that I'm competing against him twice a year because he's such a great football player. He does a great job of studying and understanding the defense and giving the team the best chance to win football games. That part I'm not looking forward to, but I am looking forward to seeing him twice a year."
What Thielen appreciates is the nearness between Atlanta and Charlotte so the duo can catch up.
"It will only be a few-hour drive to catch up in the offseason and get some golf together. So, it is really cool and I'm excited for him to have a fresh start. He did so many great things for the Vikings organization. I wish he could have been there a lot longer and myself as well, but that's not how this game works. I'm just excited for him to go out there and have a fresh start and play at a high level."
Carolina is slated to host the Falcons on Sunday, Oct. 13 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
It may look differently in the eyes of many, but there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about what is to come for Atlanta this year, and for Carolina in the years to follow. Outside of the New Orleans Saints, who simply refuse to hit the reset button, you could say the same for every team in the NFC South. Keep in mind the division runs through the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are still in control of it.
While not everyone is a fan of Cousins' game, most people who pay close enough attention to what he has done for a decade-plus since coming out of Michgian State in 2012 cannot be overlooked. He may struggle in none 1:00 p.m. ET start time games, but he has proven to be one of the most accurate passers of his generation, one of the toughest quarterbacks in the NFL, and very well-liked.
If all goes well for the Falcons, maybe the Dirty Birds can win 12 games. For Carolina, well ... the Panthers can maybe win half of that. This year is all about establishing a culture behind new head coach Dave Canales and flushing out whatever brain-rotted nonsense that plagued the Panthers under Frank Reich last season. Atlanta should be better, but Carolina can make some real progress.
Cousins has a division to go win, while Thielen aims to make the Panthers better than he found them.