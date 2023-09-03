AEW All Out 2023 live results and highlights
AEW All Out 2023 takes place on Sunday, Sept. 3 at 8:00 p.m. ET, live from the United Center in Chicago, Ill. Here are the full live results and highlights from the show.
By Scott Rogust
On Aug. 27, All Elite Wrestling presented All In 2023, live from Wembley Stadium in London, England. It could be considered one of the company's grandest accomplishments in its five years of existence, as over 81,000 tickets were purchased for the show, with fans packed inside the stadium to watch matches like MJF vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship, FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) for the AEW World Tag Team Championships, Will Ospreay vs. Chris Jericho, and much more. For fans of AEW, they didn't have to wait long for the next pay-per-view event.
This Sunday, Sept. 3, AEW presents All Out 2023, live from the United Center in Chicago, Ill. All Out has been held the Sunday of Labor Day weekend, and all shows (besides 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic) have been held at Chicago.
There are 10 matches scheduled for the main card, five of which are championship matches. The main event of the show will be Orange Cassidy defending the AEW International Championship against Jon Moxley. The other title matches on the card include MJF and Adam Cole vs. The Dark Order (John Silver and Alex Reynolds) for the ROH World Tag Team Championships, Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho for the TBS Championship, Luchasaurus vs. Darby Allin for the TNT Championship, and Samoa Joe vs. Shane Taylor for the ROH World Television Championship.
The remaining matches on the main card include Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Bryan Danielson vs. Ricky Starks in a Strap match, Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, Eddie Kingston and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta, and FTR and the Young Bucks vs. Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn).
There is a Zero Hour kickoff show scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET, which will feature The Acclaimed (Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Billy Gunn) defending the AEW World Trios Championships against Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and Satnam Singh, Athena, Mercedes Martinez, and Diamante vs. Hikaru Shida, Willow Nightingale, and Skye Blue, and an Over Budget Battle Royal (winner receives $50,000 to donate to the charity of their choosing).
For those of you who are unable to watch All Out live, there's no need to worry. We will keep you updated with live results and highlights from each match throughout the show. Be sure to continue refreshing this page throughout the night.
Full live results and highlights from AEW All Out 2023
Zero Hour Pre-Show
Over the Budget Charity Battle Royal (winner receives $50,000 for the charity of their choice) | OFFICIAL RESULT: "Hangman" Adam Page last eliminates Brian Cage to win the Over the Budget Charity Battle Royal
Hikaru Shida, Willow Nightingale, and Skye Blue vs. Athena, Mercedes Martinez, and Diamante | OFFICIAL RESULT: Skye Blue, Hikaru Shida, and Willow Nightingale def. Diamante, Athena, and Mercedes Martinez (via pinfall)
AEW World Trios Championships: The Acclaimed (Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Billy Gunn) (c) (with Dennis Rodman) vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh (with Sonjay Dutt and Karen Jarrett) | OFFICIAL RESULT: The Acclaimed def. Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and Satnam Singh (via pinfall) to retain the AEW World Trios Championships
Main Card
ROH World Tag Team Championships: MJF and Adam Cole (c) vs. The Dark Order (John Silver and Alex Reynolds | OFFICIAL RESULT: MJF and Adam Cole defeated The Dark Order (via pinfall) to retain the ROH World Tag Team Championships
ROH World Television Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Shane Taylor | OFFICIAL RESULT: Samoa Joe defeated Shane Taylor (via submission) to retain the ROH World Television Championship
TNT Championship: Luchasaurus (with Christian Cage) (c) vs. Darby Allin (with Nick Wayne) | OFFICIAL RESULT: Luchasaurs defeated Darby Allin (via pinfall) to retain the TNT Championship
Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs | OFFICIAL RESULT: Miro defeated Powerhouse Hobbs (via submission)
TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Ruby Soho (with Saraya) | OFFICIAL RESULT: Kris Statlander defeated Ruby Soho (via pinfall) to retain the TBS Championship
Strap Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Ricky Starks | OFFICIAL RESULT: Bryan Danielson defeated Ricky Starks (via referee stoppage)
Eddie Kingston and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta | OFFICIAL RESULT: Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta defeat Eddie Kingston and Katsuyori Shibata (via pinfall)
Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita | OFFICIAL RESULT: Konosuke Takeshita defeated Kenny Omega (via pinfall)
FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) and The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn) | OFFICIAL RESULT: Bullet Club Gold defeated FTR and The Young BUcks (via pinfall)
AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley | OFFICIAL RESULT: Jon Moxley defeated Orange Cassidy (via pinfall) to win the AEW International Championship
