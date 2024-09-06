AEW All Out 2024 start time, match card, live stream, and how to watch
Less than two weeks after wrapping up All In, AEW will present All Out from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, just outside of Chicago. Multiple title bouts are set to headline a card of intriguing matchups featuring some of the company's top in-ring talent.
Bryan Danielson had his crowning moment at All In, capturing the AEW World Championship by defeating Swerve Strickland in the main event. However, his celebration is short-lived as Jack Perry has already stepped up to challenge him at All Out. Perry is an unexpected first challenger for the "American Dragon," but it presents an opportunity for Danielson to solidify the start of a title reign that should extend beyond just one defense.
Strickland will kick off his new AEW contract with another match against "Hangman" Adam Page, continuing their bitter feud that has dominated AEW programming for much of the past year. While this rivalry could go on forever, it’s set to continue inside a steel cage at All Out.
Will Ospreay's first title defense in his second reign as AEW International Champion will be against Pac, who earned the opportunity by winning a previous match. While it would be surprising for the "Aerial Assassin" to lose the belt so quickly, crazier things have happened—like MJF briefly renaming this title the AEW American Championship.
For fans who are curious about how to watch the event and a look at the full match card, we have you covered.
AEW All Out 2024 start time
AEW All Out is set for Saturday, Sept. 7, at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. The main show kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, with Zero Hour streaming live on AEW's YouTube channel at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.
AEW All Out 2024 live stream, how to watch
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 7
- Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET (main card), 7:00 p.m. ET (kickoff show)
- Location: NOW Arena -- Hoffman Estates, Ill.
- Live Stream: Triller TV, PPV.com, Bleacher Report, YouTube, DAZN TV
Fans in the United States have several options to watch All Out, including Bleacher Report, YouTube, PPV.com, Triller TV, and DAZN with a price of $49.99. Fans can also purchase the event through traditional pay-per-view on cable and satellite.
AEW All Out 2024 match card
Match
Stipulation/Title on the line
Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Jack Perry
AEW World Championship
Will Ospreay (c) vs. Pac
AEW International Championship
Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Hikaru Shida
AEW TBS Championship (Kamille banned from ringside)
The Young Bucks (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta
AEW World Tag Team Championship match
Swerve Strickland vs. "Hangman" Adam Page
"Lights Out" Steel Cage match
Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander
Chicago Street Fight
MJF vs. Daniel Garcia
Singles match
Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD
Four-Way match for the AEW Continental Championship