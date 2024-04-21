AEW Dynasty 2024 start time, match card, live stream, and how to watch
By Scott Rogust
The last time All Elite Wrestling presented a pay-per-view event, it was back in March for Revolution, which saw the legendary Sting compete in his final match, successfully defending the AEW World Tag Team Championships with Darby Allin against The Young Bucks. There were also some huge matches on the card, such as Will Ospreay defeating Konosuke Takeshita in a match-of-the-year candidate and Samoa Joe defending the AEW World Championship against Swerve Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page. One month later, AEW presents a brand new, pay-per-view event.
On Sunday, Apr. 21, AEW presents Dynasty live from Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Mo. There are some huge matches set to take place.
Stickland once again challenges Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship after being cost a victory by Page in their match at Revolution. Ospreay takes on Bryan Danielson in a dream match. The Young Bucks look to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships by taking on FTR in a ladder match in the tournament finals to crown new champions. That's just some of the matches featured on the card.
Here is how you can watch AEW Dynasty 2024 and what the entire match card looks like.
AEW Dynasty 2024 start time
The main card for AEW Dynasty 2024 is set to begin at 8:00 p.m. ET.
There will also be a Zero Hour preshow that will allow you to catch up on the storylines leading up to the show. Plus, there are three matches that will take place, which you can watch for free on AEW's social media pages. Those matches include AEW World Trios champions The Acclaimed taking on ROH World Trios champions Bullet Club Gold in a "titles for titles match," Trent Beretta vs. Matt Sydal, and Orange Cassidy and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty.
AEW Dynasty 2024 live stream and how to watch
- Date: Sunday, Apr. 21
- Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET (main card), 7:00 p.m. ET (Zero Hour show)
- Location: Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Mo.
- Live Stream: Bleacher Report (United States and Canada), Triller TV (North America and International), YouTube TV (North America and International), PPV.com (North America and International)
Wrestling fans in the United States will now have multiple ways to stream AEW Dynasty 2024. Besides Bleacher Report, they can stream the show on YouTube TV, Triller TV, and PPV.com. Plus, traditional pay-per-view is an option. The pay-per-view on all these services can be ordered for $49.99.
International fans can stream the show on Triller TV, YouTube TV, and PPV.com.
AEW Dynasty 2024 match card
Main Card
- AEW World Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland
- Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson
- AEW Women's World Championship: "Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Thunder Rosa
- Ladder match for the AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler)
- AEW Continental Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. PAC
- TBS Championship: Julia Hart vs. Willow Nightingale
- Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston, and Mark Briscoe vs. House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews)
- AEW International Championship: Roderick Strong vs. Kyle O'Reilly
- FTW Championship: Hook (c) vs. Chris Jericho
Zero Hour
- Titles for Titles match: AEW World Trios champions The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, and Billy Gunn) vs. ROH World Trios champions Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn)
- Trent Beretta vs. Matt Sydal
- Orange Cassidy and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty