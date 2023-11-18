AEW Full Gear 2023 start time, match card, live stream, and how to watch
- What time does AEW Full Gear 2023 start?
- AEW Full Gear match card
- How to watch AEW Full Gear 2023
By Scott Rogust
The last time All Elite Wrestling held a pay-per-view event was WrestleDream back in early October. That event saw the AEW debut of Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge in WWE. Other highlights from that show included Christian Cage defending the TNT Championship against Darby Allin in a grueling two out of three falls match and Bryan Danielson defeating Zack Sabre Jr. in a dream match. This weekend, AEW will present one of its biggest pay-per-view events of the year.
On Saturday, Nov. 18, AEW presents Full Gear 2023 live from the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. The annual fall event will feature big title matches and grudge bouts.
The main event of the show will feature MJF defending his AEW World Championship against Jay White. This will come after he defends the Ring of Honor (ROH) World Tag Team Championships on the Zero Hour kickoff show with a mystery partner against The Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn).
Then there are other anticipated bouts, such as Orange Cassidy defending the AEW International Championship against Jon Moxley, "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland in a Texas Death match, Sting, Copeland, and Allin facing Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne in a trios match, and so much more.
For those wondering what time the show starts, where they can watch it, and the entire match card, we have all that information for you here.
AEW Full Gear 2023 start time
The main card for Full Gear 2023 is set for 8:00 p.m. ET. There will be a Zero Hour kickoff show beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET and can be viewed on all of AEW's social media channels (Twitter, Facebook, YouTube). The Zero Hour show will feature the ROH World Tag Team Championship match.
AEW Full Gear 2023 live stream and how to watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 18
- Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET (Main Card)
- Location: Kia Forum -- Inglewood, Calif.
- Live Stream: Bleacher Report, FITE TV (outside of United States and Canada), YouTube (International), PPV.com (International)
AEW fans in the United States and Canada can order Full Gear 2023 and live stream it primarily through the Bleacher Report app. The price for the pay-per-view is $49.99. Full Gear can also be ordered through traditional pay-per-view on cable and satellite.
Fans outside of the United States can order Full Gear through FITE TV, YouTube, and PPV.com.
AEW Full Gear 2023 match card
Main Card
- AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Jay White
- AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley
- Sting, Adam Copeland, and Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne
- Golden Jets (Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson)
- AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. "Timeless" Toni Storm
- Texas Death Match: "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland
- Ladder Match for the AEW World Tag Team Championships: Ricky Starks and Big Bill (c) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) vs. House of Black (Malakai Black and Brody King) vs. LFI (Rush and Dralistico)
- TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart vs. Skye Blue
Zero Hour
- ROH World Tag Team Championships: MJF and a Mystery Partner (c) vs. The Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn)