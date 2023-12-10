AFC Playoff Picture after early Week 14 games: Ravens soar to walk-off, OT win vs. Rams
The Baltimore Ravens beat the Los Angeles Rams in overtime. Was it enough for them to sit in first in the AFC after the early slate of Week 14 games?
By Scott Rogust
The 2023 NFL season has reached its 14th week, which began with the New England Patriots pulling off an upset against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Sunday featured a full slate of games, but only three teams were in a position to secure a playoff berth -- the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, and Dallas Cowboys.
As for the AFC, the playoff field is still wide open, with no team in a position to clinch a spot. But there was an opportunity for teams to climb up the conference standings and take first place. After all, that would net a team the No. 1 seed, a first-round bye, and home-field advantage through the Divisional Round and Conference Championship Games.
The Baltimore Ravens climbed up the standings, but not without drama.
Baltimore faced off against the Los Angeles Rams, and had to go to overtime against the NFC West squad. Tied at 31-31, Ravens backup returner Tylan Wallace returned a punt from the Rams and took it all the way to the house for a walk-off, 76-yard touchdown.
So, where are the Ravens positioned in the AFC standings after the walk-off win?
Updated AFC playoff picture after early Week 14 games
- Baltimore Ravens (10-3)
- Miami Dolphins (9-3)
- Kansas City Chiefs (8-4)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5)
- Cleveland Browns (8-5)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6)
- Indianapolis Colts (7-6)
It's important to note that there will be a clearer picture that teams like the Dolphins and Chiefs have yet to play following the early games.
As for the Browns, they held their hold of the top Wild Card seed (No. 5) following their 31-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Even though quarterback Trevor Lawrence played just six days after suffering a high ankle sprain, he couldn't do enough to keep up with Cleveland quarterback Joe Flacco.
As for the Texans, they fell outside of the playoff picture following their shocking 30-6 loss to the New York Jets.
Based on this, here is what the playoff matchups would look like:
- No. 7 Indianapolis Colts at No. 2 Miami Dolphins
- No. 6 Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs
- No. 5 Cleveland Browns at No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars
AFC Wild Card standings after early Week 14 games
Here is what the Wild Card standings look like after the early slate of games on Sunday, Dec. 10.
5. Cleveland Browns (8-5)
6. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6)
7. Indianapolis Colts (7-6)
IN THE HUNT
8. Houston Texans (7-6)
9. Cincinnati Bengals (7-6)
10. Denver Broncos (6-6)
11. Buffalo Bills (6-6)
12. Los Angeles Chargers (5-7)
13. Las Vegas Raiders (5-7)
14. New York Jets (5-8)
15. Tennessee Titans (4-8)
The AFC Wild Card picture is crowded, as you can see above. There are only three spots available, but as you can see, there are six teams with six losses to their record. That means it's going to be an eventful final stretch of the season.
There should be some more clarity after the late slate of games, as the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills both play.