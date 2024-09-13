A.J. Brown makes surprise, worrisome appearance on Eagles injury report
The Philadelphia Eagles were far from their best, but they figured out a way to do what they often do, win their Week 1 game. The Eagles knocked off the Green Bay Packers 34-29 in Brazil despite a pair of interceptions from Jalen Hurts and some shoddy defense.
Saquon Barkley received most of the headlines, and rightfully so, but the job that A.J. Brown did cannot be ignored. Brown continued to prove that he's one of the NFL's elite receivers, reeling in five receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown. Despite receiving the Jaire Alexander treatment, Brown had himself a huge game.
The best part of Brown's performance is that he was able to survive Brazil's brutal field without an injury.
Those good vibes unfortunately vanished on Friday, as Brown was a late addition to Philadelphia's injury report with a hamstring injury.
A.J. Brown's surprise appearance on Eagles injury report is cause for concern
You never want to see anybody land on the injury report, especially on a Friday. You never want to see anybody land on the injury report, especially if it's A.J. Brown. You never want to see anybody land on the injury report, especially if it's a hamstring injury. All three of those things just happened to Brown in this worrisome update.
The one saving grace for Philadelphia is that their Week 2 game against the Atlanta Falcons is on Monday Night Football so he'll get an extra day to rest, hopefully giving him enough time to play. While that's good news, the bad here outshines the good.
Hamstring injuries can linger, so even if Brown is deemed good to go for Monday's game, the fact that the hamstring is bothering him is concerning. If he does take the field he likely won't be 100 percent, and there's always the chance of him suffering an injury that can keep him out for a while.
The fact that Brown was a late addition to the injury report suggests that he was injured in practice and that the injury is new, which, again, is far from ideal.
The Eagles have a slew of talented skill-position players including Barkley, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert for Jalen Hurts to give the ball to, but none of them compare to Brown, one of the best receivers in football and their best pass catcher from Week 1. Hopefully, this will vanish by the time Monday's game kicks off, and it will never be heard from again.