Cut candidate AJ Dillon may have just lucked into a Packers roster spot for now
The Green Bay Packers shook up their running back room in a way not many could have predicted entering the offseason.
Of their two running backs last season, Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, it was safe to assume that Jones, a player under contract who was great in 2023, was going to be in a Packers uniform in 2024. In a shocking twist, Jones was released (and signed with the Vikings) while Dillon, a player who struggled last season, was re-signed.
Instead of the Jones/Dillon duo we've seen in recent years, it'll now be Josh Jacobs as the starter and the Packers entered camp with questions about the backup after they used a third-round pick on MarShawn Lloyd.
Dillon and Lloyd figured to be competing for that spot with Lloyd, the recent draft pick, being the favorite. In another surprising twist favoring Dillon, Lloyd suffered a hamstring injury in Green Bay's preseason win. The injury isn't believed to be serious, but it could be enough to help Dillon make the team's Week 1 roster.
AJ Dillon might've just won a spot on the Packers roster without doing anything
Lloyd thankfully appeared to avoid the worst, but it's a hamstring injury. Week 1 is less than one month away. The Packers will want to be cautious with Lloyd, and there's every reason to believe that he will be unable to suit up for that first start.
If Lloyd is unable to go or is limited in any capacity, Dillon is almost certain to make the team. Emanuel Wilson impressed in Green Bay's first preseason game, but as a former undrafted free agent who received just 14 rushing attempts all of last season, it might be unreasonable to expect him to be the team's RB2 when Dillon is on the roster.
While Dillon might've just made the Packers' Week 1 roster, he's going to have to perform to keep his spot, especially as the primary backup to Jacobs. The once-efficient Dillon averaged just 3.4 yards per carry in 2023, a career-low by far, and managed just two rushing yards on four attempts in their first preseason game. His day ended when he was unable to convert on a 4th-and-1.
Having a healthy Lloyd and even Wilson in the mix could wind up costing Dillon his spot on the roster if he cannot start performing at the level he once did. It'll be interesting to see how this shakes out.