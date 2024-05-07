A'ja Wilson joins Caitlin Clark on Gatorade roster
Today, Gatorade announced that A'ja Wilson, the two-time MVP and leader of the back-to-back WNBA champions, the Las Vegas Aces, has signed a multi-year partnership. Now, she is added to their already stacked roster of female athletes, including Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers, and Serena Williams.
Wilson has been involved in endorsement deals since entering the WNBA in 2018. She has become the first female athlete to sign with brands like Ruffles and the first WNBA player to sign on with Mountain Dew. However, her first deal came with Nike when she joined the league.
Later this spring Wilson will be a part of her first Gatorade campaign the company said.
“We’re thrilled about the addition of A’ja Wilson to our elite athlete roster ahead of the 2024 WNBA season,” said Jeff Kearney, Gatorade’s head of sports marketing, per a press release. “A’ja has already had an outstanding career full of many accomplishments, and we’re excited to be fueling her as she furthers her impact within sport and beyond.”
Growing up, Gatorade was Wilson's go-to drink for playing on the court or just chilling at home.
“That’s why I was so geeked when I got it [the Gatorade deal] because I’m like, I’ve been drinking this forever. Orange Gatorade will forever be my life. I love that, I love that flavor, it’s No. 1 for me. It really dates back to the high school days.” Wilson said to SLAM.
A'ja is coming into a big season for herself and the Aces. She averaged a career-high last season with 22.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks with 1.4 steals per game while also grabbing her second consecutive Defensive Player of the Year award. Off the court, she also became a New York Times Best-Selling author with her first book, Dear Black Girls.
The former 2013-2014 Gatorade State Player of the Year can continue her legacy with the brand throughout her professional career.
"Partnering with Gatorade is a dream come true. They’ve been fueling me on and off the court since I started out, and like I’ve said before — Gatorade helped me get my MVP, for sure.” Wilson said.