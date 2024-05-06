3 takeaways from Caitlin Clark's WNBA preseason debut
By Ian Levy
Arike Ogwunbowale spoiled Caitlin Clark's WNBA preseason debut with a 3-pointer in the closing seconds to give the Dallas Wings a 79-76 win. Still, the most anticipated WNBA preseason game in recent memory was provided plenty of thrills and more than a few insights about how Clark's rookie season might go.
Clark finished with 21 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists in 28 minutes making some great plays but also working through issues with fouls and turnovers.
Here's what we learned watching Clark in her first real WNBA action.
3. Caitlin Clark's 3-point shooting is going to translate just fine
For any rookie, certain skills translate more quickly in the move from college to pros. There are legitimate questions for Clark about how she'll handle next-level defenders with more length and physicality but we can feel pretty certain she won't have any problems continuing to hit from beyond the arc.
Clark was 5-of-13 from beyond the arc hitting attempts both off the dribble and off the catch. She had no trouble creating space with and without the ball and she barely needs any space anyway.
Clark will benefit from refining her shot selection this season. There were a lot of possessions for Iowa were a deep 3-pointer off the dribble was the best offensive outcome for her team, and that won't always be the case with Aliyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith and the rest of this team around him. But she'll also get an opportunity to work more off the ball than she ever did at Iowa and catch-and-shoot opportunities could help her take her offensive efficiency to the next level.
2. Indiana's offense is might be much faster
The Fever offense was fairly effective last season, ranked sixth in the league in offensive efficiency, but much of that success came from size and strength in the paint. They ranked second in the league in offensive rebound rate, at 31.4 percent, and second-chance points per game, at 12.2.
Clark won't be the only Fever player pushing the tempo this season but her presence could speed things up. She was extremely adept at Iowa at getting the rebound or simply picking the ball up early and pushing for openings for herself and teammates in early offense.
It's just one preseason game and should be taken with a grain of salt but the Fever played at a pace of 81.5 possessions per 40 against Dallas. That's about four possessions faster than their regular-season mark last year, which ranked just 10th in the league. Of their 40 regular-season games last season, just six were played at a pace of 81.5 or higher.
1. Getting inside is going to be an adjustment for Clark
While Clark's shooting popped immediately her ability to get into the paint may need some time to develop. She attempted just two shots inside the arc and just one in the paint, a miss. Clark was able to get to the line for five free throw attempts but she also had five turnovers to just two assists.
The most powerful part of Clark's game is the way she combines limitless range and a willingness to shoot from anywhere with a crafty off-the-dribble games that lets her score easily against a bent defense, find cutters for open layups or kick to open shooters on the wing. Manifesting that at the WNBA level is going to be the biggest adjustment, getting use to stronger, longer defenders and tighter passing windows. She has all the tools and it is likely just a matter of experience, getting used to the timing and building that innate chemistry with her teammates.
The Indiana Fever play their second and final preseason game Thursday against the Atlanta Dream. They begin their regular season on the road, on May 14, against the Connecticut Sun at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN 2.