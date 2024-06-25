AL scout throws shade at Yankees for lack of depth behind stars
By Curt Bishop
The New York Yankees have performed well this season, as they own a record of 52-28. That's the second-best in all of baseball and the best in the American League.
However, they've struggled a little bit lately, having lost seven of their last 10 games. They also have a few players down, most notably Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo.
With those two out, the Yankees have been somewhat forced to scramble with their lineup, and some players such as DJ LeMahieu and Gleyber Torres have struggled.
Recently, an American League scout threw a little shade in the Yankees' direction for not having much depth behind some of their stars.
"The problem is when you take out your five- and six-hole hitters, you end up replacing them with down-in-the-order guys," the scout said. "So your new five- and six-hole hitters are Torres and LeMahieu and they both are struggling right now. Their lineup looks like the top four can get it done and that's it. And wait until Judge goes down."
It is unknown which organization this scout is a part of as of now. But these are some strong words.
The Yankees have performed well for most of the season, but the losses of Stanton and Rizzo can certainly be felt. The lineup just isn't quite the same without them.
And with those guys down, the Bronx Bombers have been forced to go with a different look with players that aren't exactly setting the world on fire, which is hurting their lineup. LeMahieu currently has a .185 slugging percentage since returning from the injured list.
That ultimately has led to some offensive struggles for the Yankees. Fortunately, Judge has had a fantastic season and might be on pace for another MVP finish. But if he were to go down at any point, the Yankees would be in trouble offensively, even with Alex Verdugo and Juan Soto still present.
Perhaps the Yankees could use a little offensive help at the trade deadline, depending on how long certain players are going to be out.