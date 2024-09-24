Alabama coach makes case for Carson Beck as possible No. 1 draft pick
The weekend before last, Carson Beck and the Georgia Bulldogs faced their first real test — and passed, barely. True to recent history, the Dawgs were locked in a competitive rock fight against the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington. The final score was 13-12 in UGA's favor, but for long stretches of that game, Georgia was fighting an uphill battle.
It was quite the scare for the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs — enough to knock them down to No. 2 in national polls amid the Texas Longhorns' red-hot start in the SEC. Now Georgia faces a more unforgiving test: the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide. Even without Nick Saban on the sideline, this promises to be a competitive matchup. And it's made all the more challenging by the fact that it will be played in front of a rabid Tuscaloosa crowd.
Alabama has the firepower and the coaching to go head-to-head with the Bulldogs, who were eliminated from postseason contention by the Crimson Tide a year ago. The Dawgs are 3-0, but it has not been three clean, flawless performances. That 34-3 opening week victory over Clemson is good resumé fodder, but Bama is on a different level — a level we haven't seen Georgia perform at so far.
Carson Beck will be the natural focal points for pundits. He has been good, not great, for college football's most well-established buzzsaw. The top quarterback prospect on many NFL Draft boards, Beck is subject to particularly intense scrutiny. Ask the Alabama coaches, however, and he is entirely worthy of the hype.
Alabama coordinators sing the praises of UGA quarterback Carson Beck
"I think their quarterback, Carson Beck, is as good as it comes in college football right now," said Kane Wommach, Bama's defensive coordinator (h/t Dawg Nation). "Incredibly efficient with his decision-making. Does not take many sacks. Rarely turns the ball over. Takes care of the football. I think he does a really tremendous job in the intermediate throwing game. He has great accuracy. Really quick release, great decision-maker. Just so impressed by him the more I watch — and I’ve probably watched every game from the last couple of years here."
The stats back up the praise. Beck led the SEC in passing attempts (417) and completions (302) last season, as well as passing yards (3,941). He recorded 24 touchdowns compared to only six interceptions, with a 1.4 INT percentage.
Beck may not have the canon arm we tend to associate with No. 1 picks at the QB position, but his processing speed and quick trigger are both essential qualities for a signal-caller. Beck needs minimal time to read the field and get the football out.
He is not without his weaknesses — critics cite Beck's lack of mobility and his poor third down numbers — but many view the UGA product as this draft's "safest" QB prospect. Without your traditional top-end talent at the position, that could launch Beck dangerously close to the top of draft boards, especially if a QB-needy team lands in the No. 1 slot.
Beck has the size and pocket poise you'd want in a franchise quarterback. If he can learn to be a bit more nimble outside the pocket, or when stepping up to avoid the sack, it changes his trajectory in profound ways.
First, Beck needs to perform the rest of the way this season. A strong outing against a stingy Alabama defense will go a long way toward silencing doubts and amplifying praise.