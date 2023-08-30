Nick Saban reveals the one thing he wants to see from Alabama in MTSU opener
What is Nick Saban exactly looking for from Alabama in their first game? There's one particular thing he wants to see against Middle Tennessee.
During Wednesday's teleconference with the media, Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban addressed what he's looking for from his team in the season opener. As noted by Saturday Down South, Saban is looking for "finishers" against Middle Tennessee.
With no disrespect to Middle Tennessee, this will not be a fair fight on Saturday in Tuscaloosa. The Blue Raiders are cashing a check as Alabama tunes up for a Week 2 matchup against Texas and then a loaded SEC schedule.
Given that it should be a walkover for Alabama given the talent discrepancy, it should be a blowout and MTSU will cash the check. But there are many times when these games aren't as one-sided as they should be as the superior team underplays the inferior opponent. It seems like Saban is looking to ensure he doesn't see that from the Crimson Tide in Week 1.
Alabama football: Nick Saban looking for 'finishers' in season opener
To do this, the Tide will be looking for players who can take care of their business early and make sure that this game is not a competition from the start. Saban will need to make sure that whoever the Tide has at quarterback is steady enough to handle the entire season while not making any major mistakes.
That, of course, is a big question lingering over Alabama coming into the year as Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson and Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner have battled for the QB1 label.
While it might seem really obvious, the worst thing that any of the three QBs could do against Middle Tennessee would be to make a major mistake. While the Alabama defense will likely make up for any mistakes these quarterbacks make against the Blue Raiders, that would not necessarily fly against a way better team like Texas a week later.
The first game against Middle Tennessee is a solid test to make sure that the QB's play for the Crimson Tide will not be detrimental in the 2023 season. This is the test prep before things heat up. And Saban is looking for guys who can pass the real test, not just fake their way through the practice sessions.