Nick Saban builds further mystery around Alabama QB battle with depth chart decision
As Alabama first game of the season creeps ever closer, the Tide have yet to name a starting QB. Does this spell doom for Alabama this season?
As noted by Michael Casagrande of Alabama.com, Nick Saban will be not releasing a QB depth chart for the first game of the season.
Alabama is facing off against Middle Tennessee who they will very easily beat no matter who is at the quarterback position.
Week 2 will surely matter as the Tide are facing off against a potential dark horse playoff contender in Texas. The Tide will need to figure out a QB who does not create a lot of turnovers and is able to not slow down their offense. Alabama is looking to win its first national title for the first time in three years.
How much will the QB position matter for Alabama football this season?
If the Tide want to win a title this season, it will most likely come from a monster defense. Having a QB competition this late into the year demonstrates that the school clearly does not have a clear QB1. Whether it is Ty Simpson, Jalen Milroe, Tyler Buchner or someone else behind center, the Tide's strength will come from the defense side of the ball.
Specifically, the secondary will be a spot of strength for the tide this season. Among the notable players in that position group, Caleb Downs and Kool-Aid McKinstry stand out.
Yes, the offense will need to run smoothly but this really doesn't seem like a season where the tide will have a dominant QB at the helm. They might not have a great offense this season but they could make a run for national title with their defense.
Players like Jamil Burroughs, Tim Smith, and Justin Eboigbe will command a devastating defensive line for opposing teams. If Alabama wants to support a potentially amazing defense, they will need complimentary play from the offense. That starts with the QB position.