Alabama message boards are a complete mess after losing Kalen DeBoer's OC
Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb has left Tuscaloosa to join the Seattle Seahawks.
By Mark Powell
Despite joining the Alabama Crimson Tide just a few months ago, Kalen DeBoer has already lost his offensive coordinator. Such is the way in this new college football landscape. When the NFL comes calling, who can say no?
Ryan Grubb, who has ties to the pacific northwest from his time with the Washington Huskies, was hired by the Seattle Seahawks as Mike Macdonald's new offensive coordinator.
Macdonald himself was an intern just a decade ago, and made his way through the ranks. Macdonald impressed with the Baltimore Ravens last season and was hired by the Seahawks as a result. He's just 36 years old.
For Grubb, a lateral move to the NFL is actually a major upgrade. If Grubb can impress at the NFL level over the next few years, he could be in line for a coaching job of his own, but we're getting ahead of ourselves.
DeBoer surely is not happy with this development, as the duo joined Alabama together with the expectation they'd be on the same coaching staff for at least a year. This marks the first time in DeBoer's brief coaching career that Grubb will not be by his side. Thankfully for the Crimson Tide, DeBoer himself is a brilliant enough offensive mind that the overall outlook of the program shouldn't change much.
Alabama fans unhappy with Ryan Grubb for leaving program
The Tide do need a new OC, though, and they'll want to make a big splash. Ohio State hired Chip Kelly as their coordinator on Friday. Now, Alabama has that same opening. Crimson Tide fans weren't thrilled with Grubb's decision, to say the least.
With the Seahawks, Grubb will have a chance to get out from under DeBoer's shadow. In two years together, DeBoer and Grubb's offense finished sixth in the FBS in yards per game (487.0) and sixth in scoring (36.7) over that timespan.