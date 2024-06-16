Rare Alex Anthopoulos connection could save the Atlanta Braves outfield
By Mark Powell
The Atlanta Braves outfield got even messier this weekend thanks to an injury to center fielder Michael Harris II. The Braves, already down Ronald Acuña Jr., now lack one of the best defensive center fielders in baseball.
Alex Anthopoulos had preached patience in the wake of the Acuña Jr. injury and the Braves offensive struggles. Some recent firepower proved Anthopoulos right to do so, but a sudden injury and IL stint for Harris II could force action for Atlanta.
"I don't normally do scrums during the season, because we've done well," Anthopoulos told reporters Wednesday. "If I'm doing them, that means we're not playing well."
The Braves are streaking, having won three straight games against the Orioles and Rays. The bats are alive, as well, scoring 22 runs in that brief span. However, without Harris, his Braves teammates know that keeping pace with the red-hot Phillies will be a challenge.
“It’s tough,” third baseman Austin Riley said. “What [Harris] does out there in center and, obviously, in our lineup, you hate that. You really do. Seems like we’ve been kind of snakebit on injuries this year. But it’s going to be a ‘next guy up’ mentality, but I’m sure whoever steps in will do just fine.”
Can Braves swing a trade with Alex Anthopolous' old team?
Before joining the Braves, Anthopoulos was the general manager of the Toronto Blue Jays. The Jays haven't been as successful since AA left, while the Braves won a World Series. I wonder why?
Nonetheless, the Blue Jays are expected to sell at the trade deadline. With an added sense of urgency, Atlanta could get a head start by acquiring a versatile Blue Jays outfielder in Isiah Kiner-Falefa.
IKF has been one of the rare bright spots on this Toronto team in 2024, slashing .269/.314/.380 in 69 games. Kiner-Falefa starts at third base for the Blue Jays, but is also listed as a backup outfielder in all three spots.
Kiner-Falefa has two years left on his contract, so he won't come cheap. However, this trade scenario works for both teams because it allows the Blue Jays to add young talent without trading away the likes of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or Bo Bichette just yet.
The Braves wouldn't play IKF in center, but he's reliable in right or left field at Truist Park. Adam Duvall or Ramon Laureano could play center instead. Kiner-Falefa's ability to play multiple infield positions could come in handy down the line, as well, if the Braves need it.