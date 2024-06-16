Michael Harris II injury update should make Braves trade for now-back OF a priority
The Atlanta Braves fighting out of a skid to win three-straight games, including a Saturday drubbing of the Rays at Truist Park, doesn't eliminate one very clear issue: This team needs outfield help. That was true when Ronald Acuña Jr. tore his ACL and now it's even more pressing for Alex Anthopoulos to hit the phones now that the outfield has seen another star go down.
Centerfielder Michael Harris II pulled up lame on Friday against Tampa Bay while running into third base and then immediately exited the game. It was diagnosed as a hamstring injury and the club said he would undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury, though an IL stint was basically inevitable at that point.
It's indeed inevitable but it also doesn't sound good at all for the Braves after getting an update on Saturday. Manager Brian Snitker told the media that it's a Grade 2 hamstring strain for Harris. He'll land on the IL and there is no timetable for his return while other media members noted that it sounds like it will be "a while" before the young star outfielder can return.
On Saturday morning, the Braves called up MLB veteran Ramon Laureano, who they recently signed to a minor-league deal, and Laureano started alongside Adam Duvall and Jarred Kelenic in the outfield. But if one thing's clear, Anthopoulos needs to get on the phones and make a trade for outfield depth quickly. As fate would have it, one obvious trade target just got back on the field and, in turn, should be available for the taking.
Braves need Tommy Pham desperately after Michael Harris II injury update
Veteran outfielder and current White Sox member Tommy Pham returned from the short-term IL on Friday with Chicago playing in Arizona. He went 1-for-4 in his return but, overall, he fits the mold for what the Braves should be looking for to help replace Acuña and now buy some time with Harris on the shelf as well.
Even after waiting until the season began to sign, Pham has hit the ground running with the lowly White Sox. He's slashed .279/.329/.397 over 34 games entering Saturday with three home runs and seven doubles. And after signing just a one-year deal with a franchise that is inevitably heading toward a trade deadline fire sale, he's almost surely going to be on the move.
The Braves have no shortage of options to pursue on the trade market to help answer the bell in the outfield amid their frustrating injuries. However, Pham's price and fit as a proven and well-traveled veteran makes so much sense and is very much in the same mold as what Anthopoulos did in 2021 when Acuña went down then.
That doesn't mean that Pham should be the Braves' only move to upgrade the depth and talent in the outfield, especially to protect from any more injuries. However, he needs to be a priority, especially now that he's healthy and back on the field.