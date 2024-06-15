Braves bring up red-hot player in minor leagues to replace Michael Harris II
By Scott Rogust
The Atlanta Braves have had horrendous injury luck so far this season. Perhaps the most notable was outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., who suffered a torn ACL while being stuck between the basepaths. The last thing the Braves needed was another injury on their outfield depth chart. Unfortunately, that happened on Friday, and once again was on the basepaths.
During the Braves' game against the Tampa Bay Rays, outfielder Michael Harris II injured his hamstring while running to third base on a double hit by Ozzie Albies. After being checked by a member of the training staff and manager Brian Snitker, Harris was removed from the game with what was described as left hamstring tightness.
After the game, it was revealed that Harris would be placed on the injured list and undergo an MRI on Saturday. Who would replace Harris on the roster if he were to hit the injured list, Braves fans must have been asking themselves?
On Saturday, the Braves announced that Harris is being placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring. Replacing Harris on the roster is minor-league player Ramon Laureano.
Braves call-up Ramon Laureano after Michael Harris II hamstring injury
Laureano notably played in the majors with the Oakland Athletics for six seasons (2018-23). After being waived by the Athletics during the 2023 season, Laureano was claimed by the Cleveland Guardians, and remained with the team until his release this past May.
The Braves took a chance on Laureano, signing him to a minor league contract. The Braves have had luck in seeing players succeed after failing to stay on with other teams. Laureano was sent to Triple-A Gwinnett, and has been crushing it in the batter's box.
Through 14 games played, Laureano recorded a .362 batting average, a .424 on-base percentage, a .603 slugging percentage, three home runs, 12 RBI, 13 runs, and 21 hits in 58 at-bats. Laureano struck out 17 times and walked six times.
Those are solid numbers for Laureano, and the Braves will certainly hope that he can replicate it on the major league roster with Harris sidelined. In his seven-year career in the majors, Laureano has a slashline of .242/.318/.422.