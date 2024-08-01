Alex Anthopoulos failed to bring back Braves OF who wanted nothing more than reunion
By Mark Powell
It's no secret that Kevin Pillar is likely to retire after the 2024 season. He has his 10 years of service time in the bag, and has been nothing short of a solid big-league player. Pillar struggled last season with the Braves, but still pleaded with Alex Anthopoulos to come back this past winter. Anthopoulos did not olbidge.
"I would've done anything to go back there. I've never been happier playing baseball in my life. It was the most fun I ever had. The group of guys, the culture, the winning, the city, it checked all of the boxes. That option wasn't there for me, so it was time for me to move on," Pillar said.
Anthopoulos instead opted to find outfield help elsewhere, trading for Jarred Kelenic, previously of the Seattle Mariners. Kelenic is a former top prospect and has played well since his change of scenery, so the Braves cannot be blamed there. However, at the deadline, an opportunity to arise for Anthopoulos to bring Pillar back into the fold.
Instead, Atlanta traded for Jorge Soler and Luke Jackson, leaving Pillar stuck on the Angels.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Kevin Pillar is stuck on a losing team for now, rather than Braves
The Braves did sign Eddie Rosario just a few weeks ago. Soler can play corner outfield, albeit not well. There is always a chance that the Angels eventually place Pillar on waivers, a situation which would allow them to recoup some of the money they owe him (which is not much).
Ever since signing with the Angels, Pillar has performed far better than when he was on the south side of Chicago. Pillar is slashing .300/.345/.488 with an .833 OPS since joining the Angels. With less pressure on him and an everyday role, Pillar gets to go out with a success story. Nonetheless, one can't help but wonder if a trade back to the Braves would've made for the ultimate storyline in the ATL.
Pillar tried to re-sign with the Braves, went elsewhere and proved himself. What more could Anthpoulos want, especially with a thin outfield?
Instead, the Angels opted to hold onto Pillar, along with a surprisingly-large number of their supposed rentals. Perry Minasian tried to sell high, and it backfired. Pillar is just another victim of that philosophy.