Latest Eddie Rosario rumor proves Braves plan would come with a catch
The Atlanta Braves are in desperate need of outfield depth after another season-ending ACL injury to Ronald Acuña Jr. We have seen positive results from Jarred Kelenic in the leadoff spot, but Michael Harris is banged up and Adam Duvall is not an everyday starter at this point in his career.
A more optimistic fan might point to Chicago White Sox All-Star Luis Robert Jr. as a potential target, but Alex Anthopoulos generally takes a more modest approach at the trade deadline. Atlanta has been busy on the phones, however, and there's reason to believe Anthopoulos will maneuver to boost the Braves' stagnant offense.
If the Braves aren't able to land quality depth on the trade front, Atlanta could turn to a familiar free agent. On Wednesday, the Washington Nationals requested unconditional release waivers on Eddie Rosario. The 32-year-old has struggled at the plate since inking a split contract in March. As the Nats kick the can down the road once again, there's not much point in keeping an aging vet who isn't contributing in a meaningful way.
That opens the door for a reunion in Atlanta. Rosario spent the previous 2.5 seasons with the Braves, emerging as a postseason hero during their 2021 World Series run. There was less to celebrate in 2023, when Rosario's struggles put him behind Kevin Pillar in the pecking order, but he's still a beloved cult figure in Atlanta sports. With so much going wrong, Braves fans ought to welcome him back.
Still, it's unclear whether or not the Braves actually want Rosario back. He hasn't been traditionally "good" in a couple years now and Atlanta could opt for internal development or a higher-upside trade/signing. FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray outlines a potential pathway to getting Rosario back in a Braves uniform, but it comes with a catch.
"After being released by the Washington Nationals, Eddie Rosario looms as a natural fit for the Atlanta Braves," writes Murray. "After all, he was a postseason hero in Atlanta in 2021, and has played 255 games with the Braves over the last three seasons. It’s unclear if the Braves will be interested in Rosario, but signing him and auditioning him in the outfield ahead of the July 30 deadline could make plenty of sense (h/t Mark Bowman of MLB.com)."
That's right. It's time for Rosario to earn his stripes.
Braves could re-sign Eddie Rosario and audition him before MLB trade deadline
Essentially, the Braves can sign Rosario to a small, prove-it contract and give him a few weeks to either sell Atlanta's front office on his contributions, or prove the need for one more piece. That would put a lot of pressure on Rosario to produce within a short timeframe, but pressure makes diamonds and such. If Rosario lands in the ATL and immediately regains his late-2021 form, the Braves will be cooking with gasoline.
It's not coincidence, of course, that Rosario put together the best half-season stretch of his career in a Braves uniform. Atlanta has unearthed plenty of hidden gems in the past and it's not uncommon for vets to find a second wind in the Braves' winning ecosystem.
Rosario knows his way around Truist Park and the Braves' coaching staff. He's familiar with the team, the city, the fandom. If there's a bargain-bin option actually worth pursuing, it's Rosario. We have seen the formula work in the past, even if it's been a couple years since his output was truly solid.
When he's hot, Rosario still packs a punch behind his swing. He's also an adequate defender, something the Braves need as much as anything with so many bumps and bruises stacking up among the outfield rotation. He would take root in left field, while Harris and Kelenic handle center and right at full health, presumably.
At his current value, Rosario's next contract won't carry much risk, nor will it burden the Braves' tax bill. He can try out for a month and, depending on his performance, the Braves can either roll with it or target a better player via trade. That sounds like a reasonable course of action.