Alex Anzalone talks Lions Super Bowl hopes, Jack Campbell, and his love of Detroit
By Justin Fried
Alex Anzalone has seen firsthand the transformation of the Detroit Lions organization. Signed as a free agent prior to the 2021 season, Anzalone has been a part of the franchise's evolution from NFL bottom-dwellers to legitimate Super Bowl contenders.
But Anzalone and the Lions aren't satisfied with just being contenders. The Lions are hoping to rebound following a heartbreaking loss in the NFC Championship Game last season.
Anzalone returns as one of the cornerstones of this Lions defense and as a team captain and locker room leader. As one of the most respected and beloved players in the Lions' locker room, Anzalone offers a unique perspective on the state of the organization and the team's mindset entering the 2024 season.
As part of his continued partnership with Campbell's Chunky, Anzalone recently joined FanSided's Justin Fried for an exclusive interview. The Lions captain discussed his team's Super Bowl hopes, the growth of Jack Campbell, his love for the city of Detroit, and much more.
Below is a partial transcription of our interview. To watch the interview in its entirety, you can click this link or click on the video seen below.
Alex Anzalone on his partnership with Campbell's Chunky
Justin Fried: "So this is actually the second time that we’ve spoken on behalf of Campbell’s Chunky. Why don’t you share a little bit about what brings you here today?"
Alex Anzalone: "I've been part of the Chunky Sacks Hunger initiative for two years now. I'm helping them launch their new product, their Spicy Nashville-Style Hot Chicken Soup. I haven't tried it yet, but it's definitely a great meal. The first thing I do when I look at the soup is look at the calories and protein. It has 13 grams of protein. It's a great soup after a training session. A great quick meal that you can heat up nice and easily. I live in Florida in the offseason and I spent four years in New Orleans, so I'm a fan of that Southern food too."
Alex Anzalone on his mindset heading into 2024
JF: "The last time we spoke, it was December and you guys were gearing up for a playoff run. I don’t want to make you rehash the whole thing, you wrote a brilliant story about that on the Players' Tribune. But where is your head at now that we're 5-6 months removed from that [NFC Championship Game] loss? What's your mindest like?"
AA: "Whenever you have a loss like that, in the NFC Championship Game, it becomes a core memory. You use it as motivation. It's not something you necessarily look back on all the time, you don't feel like those first few weeks after the loss, but at the same time, going into this year, you know what it takes to get there. You know what it feels like to have that heartbreak. Like anything in life, you learn from it. You just have to start back from ground zero. That's really the heartbreak of it all. You're back to 0-0. You have to start all over again."
Alex Anzalone on the ceiling of the Lions defense
JF: "You guys added some really impressive pieces to an already very talented defense this offseason. We’re talking about D.J. Reader, Carlton Davis, Marcus Davenport, Terrion Arnold, and others. What do you think the ceiling is for this Lions defense in 2024?"
AA: "The goal is to be a top 10 or top 5 defense. We had some needs that we needed to fill, and Brad [Holmes] and Dan [Campbell] addressed those quickly in a trade for Carlton Davis and in the draft with two corners, Terrion Arnold and [Ennis] Rakestraw [Jr.]. Up front we've got D.J. Reader who's a great locker room guy and a great leader that we desperately need on our young team. And like you mentioned, Marcus Davenport, I played with him in New Orleans. We spent pretty much two first-round draft picks on him in New Orleans, and unfortunately, he's kind've gotten hit with the injury bug, but he's piecing it all together."
Alex Anzalone on Jack Campbell's growth as a player and leader
JF: "Someone on that defense you know very well is your fellow linebacker, Jack Campbell. Talk to me about the growth you’ve seen from him since he first stepped foot on the field in Allen Park to now a year later."
AA: "It's funny because you'll see a lot of articles and a lot of hype, but if you ask Jack, he'll be like 'I don't know what they're talking about.' I think the biggest thing is that he's become comfortable with where he is and how to play. He's always been a great player, it's just a matter of getting past that rookie year. It's hard to evaluate someone based on their rookie year, especially at a position like linebacker because things are so fast and there's a big adjustment. I'm excited for him going into his second year."
Alex Anzalone on the changing perception around the Detroit Lions
JF: "Last season, you guys were the “lovable underdogs” of the NFL. But that’s changed now. You went to the NFC Championship Game. You were a few plays away from the Super Bowl. Have you and the other guys in the locker room felt that perception change?"
AA: "I definitely feel like that's changed. Not necessarily that we were an underdog last year, but we just didn't know how far we could take it. I knew we were going to be a good team. I think everyone else knew we were going to be a good team. But we had to break down all those barriers in the playoffs. Going into this year, I definitely feel like it's changed. I've been training in Tampa in the offseason with a bunch of other guys on different teams, and they're starting to chirp a little bit about the Lions. They're excited to play us. You hear them talk a little trash, and you get excited because a few years ago it wasn't like that. We don't necessarily have a target on our backs, but there's going to be no surprises about how good we are."
Will the Lions win the Super Bowl this season?
JF: "You're building something special in Detroit. Last year was a heck of a season, but I know you're all not satisfied. You all have one goal in mind. What makes you confident that this team can accomplish that goal and bring the city of Detroit its first Super Bowl?"
AA: "The first thing is a prerequisite in the NFL, and that's that you have to have the players and the talent to get there, and I feel like this is the first year that we're very confident that we don't have a ton of holes that we may have had in years past. We have proven players. The younger guys are going into like Year 4 and have all that experience under their belts. Our offense is going to do their thing. We have great coaches that lead us the right way. Our defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is such a great leader. Obviously, Ben Johnson gets a lot of hype too. We just have all the right pieces to make a run at it. The opportunity is in our hands. It's just up to us to see what we do with it."
What makes the Lions fan community and the city of Detroit so special to Alex Anzalone
JF: "I wanted to end this by just giving you the opportunity to talk about this fan base and this community. You’ve embraced the city of Detroit just as much as it's embraced you. So I just wanted to give you the floor to talk about what makes this city, this community, and these fans so special to you."
AA: "I know in my Players' Tribune article I tried to describe it, but words don't really suffice to what it really means to be a Lion and what it means to play in the city of Detroit. The people, the fan base, they're one of a kind. They've been through so much, not only with the Lions but with the history of the city. There are not many cities that have that history of resilience behind it. It's really ingrained in the people and the community. Every time I go back there, it just feels like home. That's a credit to the people that live there. It's one of the coolest cities that you can live in in this country. It has a bad reputation historically in the past decade or two, but it's definitely a unique place and I'm proud to play there."
*This is only a partial transcription of the interview. The full video can be seen in its entirety on the Stacking The Box YouTube channel or by clicking this link.