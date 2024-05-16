Alex Caruso adds to the argument that Anthony Davis' defense is underrated
By Kyle Delaney
Alex Caruso is notorious for being a lockdown defender. Last season, Caruso was named First Team All-Defense after recording 98 steals and 46 blocks in only 67 games. With 120 steals and 70 blocks this season, Caruso will more than likely earn that honor again this year.
Alex Caruso joined the Inside The NBA crew last night to talkabout guarding the league's best. During a particular part of the broadcast, Caruso said something that caught Chicago Bulls fans' attention.
Per @Kevin_NBCS on Twitter/X:
Shaq asked Caruso whether he preferred that player to shoot a jumper or drive to the basket when he's defending the opposing team's star player. Caruso answered, "It depends how your team is built." He continued, elaborating, "I played in Chicago the last couple years and we didn't have the best rim protection like I did when I was in LA."
Some people might take this as a shot at Vucevic, but it really is a nod to Anthony Davis and his defensive skillset. With AD's innate offensive ability, it’s easy to underestimate his defensive impact. (Remember he scored 30 points or more in the first three games against the Denver Nuggets this postseason.) All Caruso is saying is that Nikola Vucevic is no Anthony Davis when it comes to blocking shots. Caruso even said Vucevic himself would admit that.
The thing is Caruso is spot on. Vucevic only averaged .8 blocks this season, the second lowest of his career. Anthony Davis, on the other hand, averaged 2.3 blocks this season and has never dropped below 1.6. In that 1.6 season, he only played 36 games. The most blocks Vucevic has ever averaged in a season is 1.1. So, it's safe to say that Vucevic isn't even close to Anthony Davis when it comes to rim protection.
That's not to say Vucevic isn't doing his part on that side of the ball in Chicago. While it's true that Vucevic isn't on par with Anthony Davis at shot-blocking and protecting the rim. It is important to recognize, however, that very few players are. That's all Caruso is saying.