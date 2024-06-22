Alex Cora floats questionable 1st base option for Red Sox
With Bobby Dablec optioned, Garrett Cooper released and Triston Casas still working his way back from injury, the Boston Red Sox are short on first basemen, especially those of the right-hitting variety. What is Alex Cora to do?
The obvious answer would be to stick utility man Romy Gonzalez at first base when Boston is facing a left-handed starter. Gonzalez facing lefties while Dominic Smith holds down the fort against righties certainly feels like the most likely outcome. But Cora may have another idea up his sleeve.
Connor Wong.
Connor Wong could fill in at first base for Red Sox
That's right, the red-hot catcher who is making the case for his first All-Star nod, could get a look at first base, per Christopher Smith of MassLive.com.
Cora dropped that nugget to reporters on Saturday before the Red Sox took on the Cincinnati Reds. It's an intriguing option.
Wong has appeared at first base three times this season, spending six innings on the cold corner. None of those appearances turned into a disaster.
When Wong is not in catcher's gear, the Red Sox rely on Reese McGuire. The 26-year-old is a plus defender this season but he's slashing .222/.304/.324 at the plate with an OPS+ of 76.
Meanwhile, Wong is raking. He's batting .355/.397/.471 with an OPS+ of 142 so far. He leads the Red Sox in batting average and on-base percentage.
With Wong having the best season of his career at the plate, is it wise to experiment with him right now? He may be capable of taking on the challenge at first base, but putting him there could just as easily unsettle what's already been working.
At this point, the Red Sox should cross their fingers and hope Gonzalez does well enough to keep Wong from even being needed.