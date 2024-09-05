Alex Cora knows Red Sox screwed themselves out of playoff contention
By Thomas Erbe
Before last week, an upcoming Boston Red Sox road trip looked like a statement opportunity to solidify themselves as true contenders. Instead, it was a complete disaster. Now, manager Alex Cora knows they let an opportunity get away.
Heading into a weekend series with the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, the Red Sox were just 3.5 games back of the Kansas City Royals for the final wild-card spot in the American League. They won the opener on Friday night but lost the last two.
Then they made a stop in Queens to take on the New York Mets, battling for a playoff spot of their own. All week, the Mets just looked like they wanted it more. They swept the Red Sox right out of New York, sending them home reeling and skidding their way back to a .500 record.
Alex Cora signed an extension this summer to remain with the Red Sox through 2027. But forget about the comfort of that. The pressure is on now to do something with this team. He knows it, and he is feeling it.
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora expected more from road trip
After Wednesday's loss to the Mets, Alex Cora told reporters the road trip was supposed to go differently. They went from within reach to hanging by a thread seemingly overnight. Now, the goal is to show up to Fenway Park on Friday and "be better."
Now on a five-game losing streak, the Boston Red Sox sit 5.5 games behind the final playoff spot in the American League. They are tied with the Tigers and the Seattle Mariners, all with a 70-70 record. The good news is the Royals are currently not playing their best, winning just three of their last ten games.
Luckily for the Red Sox, the timing of their next opponent could not be any better. They will have an opportunity to turn things around as the Chicago White Sox, fresh off another degrading series loss, come to town for three games.
After that, the Red Sox will have a daunting week ahead of them. Following three at home with the Baltimore Orioles, they'll head to the Bronx for their final four matchups against the New York Yankees. Needless to say, they'll need all three against the White Sox to feel good about their place in the Wild Card race.