Alex Cora reveals very understandable reason that the Red Sox didn’t trade for big-name reliever
With the Boston Red Sox entering the trade deadline right in the thick of the postseason race, the expectation was that they'd be clear buyers. While Boston did improve their roster, their deadline showing was a bit underwhelming.
James Paxton, Danny Jansen, Quinn Priester, Lucas Sims, and Luis Garcia were the players acquired by Boston. They certainly loaded on quantity, but is Boston really that much better than they were before these trades? Are any of these players real difference makers?
It would've been ideal for the Red Sox to acquire an impactful player, particularly in the bullpen. The problem is that prices were sky-high. Just look at what Alex Cora said that teams were asking for in bullpen talks.
Red Sox passed on high-end bullpen help for understandable reason
While speaking with Jones and Mego of WEEI, Cora revealed that if the Red Sox wanted a high-end reliever, it was going to cost them either Marcelo Mayer or Roman Anthony, their two top prospects. With all due respect, that asking price is absurd.
Not only are Mayer and Anthony the top prospects in a stout Red Sox system, but they're two of the 14 best prospects in the sport according to MLB Pipeline. Asking for one of them in a trade for a reliever is, honestly, insane.
As insane as that ask is, when looking at the packages that rentals like Tanner Scott and Carlos Estevez went for, it isn't a huge stretch.
Luis Garcia is nowhere near as talented as relievers like Scott and Estevez, but he didn't cost an absurd haul and has actually had a solid season, posting a 3.71 ERA in 45 appearances and 43.2 innings of work for the Los Angeles Angels. Even Lucas Sims has a 3.57 ERA in 43 appearances this season for the Cincinnati Reds.
It would've been ideal for the Red Sox to really load up as they try to not only get into the postseason but embark on a deep run, but for these prices? It's an easy decision for Boston to pass.
The only way they should ever consider trading one of those prized prospects is if they get an impactful player with control to help their lineup or starting rotation. The only possible bullpen exception is Mason Miller, and that might not even be worthwhile.
For now, the Red Sox are better off hoping these middling acquisitions can help get them over the top rather than mortgaging their future for better relief help, especially with how volatile relievers can be.