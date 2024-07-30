MLB trade grades: Live tracker, news and analysis of every deadline day deal
MLB trade deadline day is upon us. The FanSided MLB team is tracking every deal, live, with the rest of our audience. Thus far, the majority of high-profile rentals and impact players on the block have already been dealt. However, there are some star-caliber players who remain available, including Garrett Crochet, Luis Robert Jr. and perhaps even Tarik Skubal (for the right price).
So, who will be traded, and who's off-limits? That's up to the high-ranking MLB executives which make this day so fun and action-packed.
MLB Rumors and Trade Grades
MLB trade grades: Braves acquire Jorge Soler and more from Giants
Braves trade grade: A-
Giants trade grade: A-
Latest MLB Rumors courtesy of Robert Murray
New York Mets
According to a source, another team expressing interest in Tanner Scott is the New York Mets. Scott, 30, is the best reliever remaining on the market, posting a 1.18 ERA and recording 18 saves in 44 appearances this season. The Mets also remain on the lookout for a starting pitcher after losing right-hander Kodai Senga for the remainder of the season.
St. Louis Cardinals
Even before trading for outfielder Tommy Pham, the Cardinals were trying to get rid of Dylan Carlson. After adding Pham to their outfield mix, you can expect Carlson talks to continue.
New York Yankees
The Yankees are listening to inquiries on Nestor Cortes, a source said. But a potential Cortes trade is one of many options that general manager Brian Cashman is considering, with exploring the infield, starting pitching and relief markets being among them.
Pittsburgh Pirates
The Pirates are in the market for outfield reinforcements, including Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward.
Tampa Bay Rays
The expectation remains that the Rays are not done. Among the players on expiring contracts include reliever Shawn Armstrong and Amed Rosario...the Rays have never been close to moving reliever Pete Fairbanks, with one rival executive saying: “I don’t think they want to move him.”
Detroit Tigers
The Tigers are expected to trade Jack Flaherty, but Tarik Skubal will likely stay in Detroit.