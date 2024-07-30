MLB trade grades: Orioles empty the farm in desperate trade for starting pitcher
By Scott Rogust
The Baltimore Orioles entered the season with high expectations after surprisingly making the playoffs last year. They certainly increased after making a deal for Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes. However, the rotation has taken a huge hit this season, with John Means and Tyler Wells both out for the season due to elbow surgeries.
Thus far, the Orioles added Zach Eflin in a deal with the rival Tampa Bay Rays. But they needed one more pitcher to help fill in the void in the starting rotation. Well, they found their answer.
According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Orioles have acquired left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers from the Miami Marlins. As for what they gave up, brace yourselves, Orioles fans. It's a lot.
MLB trade grades: Orioles overpay to acquire Trevor Rogers from Marlins
The Orioles were sending their No. 5 prospect Connor Norby and outfielder Kyle Stowers to the Marlins to acquire Rogers. FanSided's MLB insider Robert Murray was the first to report that Norby would be heading to Miami in the deal.
Welcome to the trade market for starting pitching, Orioles fans. The price has only increased if you are planning to make a push to the World Series. The increase in the market can be credited to the Houston Astros, who gave up pitcher Jake Bloss, infielder Will Wagner, and outfielder Joey Loperfido to the Toronto Blue Jays for Yusei Kukuchi.
The thing is, Rogers has two more years of team control remaining, so that could explain why the Orioles paid the steep price.
Rogers dealt with a variety of injuries over the past three seasons, but has been healthy for all of the 2024 campaign. The numbers this year for Rogers...aren't great. In 21 starts, Rogers recorded a 4.53 ERA, a 1.53 WHIP, a 2-9 win-loss record, 85 strikeouts, and 46 walks in 105.1 innings. According to Baseball Savant, Rogers' strikeout percentage (9.7) is in the 17th percentile and his whiff percentage (21.2) is in the 19th percentile.
The highlight of the deal for the Marlins is Norby, who hasn't played much in the majors this season. But in Triple-A this season, Norby slashed .297/.389/.519 while recording 16 home runs, 57 RBI, 71 runs, and 95 hits. Give the logjam in the middle infield in Baltimore, Norby would have a better chance of more playing time in Miami.
As for Stowers, he was called up in mid-May, but didn't get much playing time. In 19 games, Stowers recorded a .306 batting average, a .797 OPS, one home run, nine RBI, and 11 hits in 36 at-bats. Like Norby, Stowers should get significantly more playing time with the Marlins.
The Orioles are in win-now mode, and with starting pitching one of their biggest needs, they had to pay the steep price to pay one. Will Rogers succeed? That's anyone's guess. But, Rogers does enter a situation where he will get more run support.
The Marlins deserve a round of applause for getting two young players that could factor into their future.
Orioles Grade: D
Marlins Grade: A