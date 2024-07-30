MLB trade grades: Tigers sell fast after loss, but not Jack Flaherty or Tarik Skubal
The Detroit Tigers were playing some of their best baseball this season to end the first half and begin the second half, but after getting swept in a brief two-game series against the Cleveland Guardians to drop to 52-57 on the year, their fate was just about sealed. Detroit was going to be selling at the deadline.
The Tigers selling brings a lot of exciting possibilities with guys like Jack Flaherty and even Tarik Skubal potentially being available. Instead of trading either of those two stars, Detroit's first move after Tuesday's loss was to trade Andrew Chafin to the Texas Rangers according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work onThe Baseball Insiders podcast, and join the discord to get the inside scoop as we near the July 30 MLB trade deadline.
MLB Trade Grades: Rangers make important deadline addition in deal with Tigers
Chafin was one of the most appealing relief options out there. Not only is he a veteran left-hander with a long track record of success, but he has had a great year, and has particularly pitched well lately.
The 34-year-old has posted a 3.16 ERA in 41 appearances and 37 innings of work, striking out 50 batters and allowing just two home runs. His overall numbers are strong, but there's even more to be excited about.
Chafin has allowed just one earned run in his last 18 appearances spanning 17 innings of work, pitching like one of the best left-handers in all of baseball. Chafin is also a great get for Texas because of his dominance against left-handed hitters (.474 OPS). With the inexperienced Jacob Latz being their primary lefty, Chafin is an important get. Chafin happens to also have a club option worth a reasonable $6.5 million for 2025 if Texas wants to keep him around.
In order for Texas to acquire one of the best relief options available, they had to give something up. Here's the full package according to Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News.
The headliner here is Joseph Montalvo, a right-hander who has a 2.44 ERA in 13 starts at High-A this season. While he's currently listed as the Rangers' No. 27 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, his stock has certainly risen since the start of the season. Chase Lee is not among Texas' top 30 prospects currently, but he has allowed just two runs in 10.2 innings of work at AAA this season. He's a reliever who could be MLB-ready sooner than later.
Overall, for what could be a rental reliever, this is a decent return for Detroit, while the Rangers got what could be an important reliever for them down the stretch.
Rangers trade grade: A-
Tigers trade grade: B