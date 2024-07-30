MLB trade grades: Red Sox add sneaky-good righty reliever in deal with Reds
With the reliever market being as hot as it's ever been, many teams are taking advantage of this by selling on relief pitchers that they might have kept in a typical season. The Cincinnati Reds are joining that trend now.
Cincinnati has a ton of bullpen arms that they could shop. Lucas Sims, Buck Farmer, Nick Martinez and Justin Wilson are just a few of the pieces they could deal. After acquiring Jakob Junis from the Brewers late last night, Cincinnati could see as many as four relievers being shipped off before the deadline today.
They began this sale of relievers a few hours before the deadline. Cincinnati came to terms with the Boston Red Sox on a deal that would send veteran Reds reliever Lucas Sims to Boston in exchange for a pitching prospect. Boston needed help in the bullpen, and they got it with Sims.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, and join the discord to get the inside scoop as we near the July 30 MLB trade deadline.
MLB trade grades: Red Sox acquire Reds reliever Lucas Sims
Here's the full deal that will send Sims to Boston:
Sims, 30, sits on an expiring contract for the Reds. Still, he has been incredibly solid in his time in Cincinnati. This season, Sims holds a 3.57 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and a K/9 rate above nine. He features a strong fastball with elite spin rate and two distinct breaking balls that he also spins well. The issue with Sims has always been command. If Boston can keep him in and around the zone, especially with his breaking balls, they will be very happy with his production.
Portes, 19, has a sub-3.00 in 60.2 professional innings pitched. The right-hander has only played at the rookie ball level since being signed as a 17-year-old a few years ago. Walks haunt him a bit, but he has figured that out a little this year, lowering his BB/9 under three in his 13 innings this season. He will be an interesting follow as he works through the Reds farm system.
Boston was able to grab a solid right-handed reliever in exchange for a prospect that wasn't in their top 30, according to MLB Pipeline. With the market as hot for relievers as it is, it's a bit shocking that the Reds weren't able to move Sims for a bit more in this deal. Still, Cincinnati much really like Portes if they're banking on the 19 year old panning out.
Red Sox trade grade: A-
Reds trade grade: B