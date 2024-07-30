MLB trade grades: Cubs send reliever with Yankees lineage back home
The New York Yankees have been aggressive in the trade market this season. They've already acquired one of the better players available in Jazz Chisholm Jr. Chisholm began paying the Yankees back already by homering twice in his second game with the team. After Chisholm, the Yankees remain interested in some bigger fish on the market including Tanner Scott and Jack Flaherty.
Neither of those two players are who the Yankees are acquiring next though. In fact, their next deal is already done.
On Tuesday afternoon, just five hours before the deadline, the Yankees agreed on a deal with the Chicago Cubs that would send Cubs reliever Mark Leiter Jr to the Bronx. The Yankees need bullpen help and they begin patching these holes with Leiter, who is the son and nephew of former Yankees players.
MLB trade grades: Yankees bolster bullpen with Mark Leiter Jr. from Chicago
Here's the full deal that sends Leiter to New York:
Leiter, 33, is under team control through 2026. He has been a reliable arm out of the Chicago bullpen this season. The right hander holds a 4.21 ERA with 13 holds on the season, spanning just over 30 innings. Leiter has fired 7.2 shutout, no hit innings with 14 strikeouts in the month of July.
Cowles, 24, is having an excellent season in Double-A. The infielder is slashing .294/.376/.472 with 25 doubles, nine home runs and 14 stolen bases. He grades out as a solid fielder across the infield.
Neely, 24, is a 6 foot 8 reliever who's worked his way up the Yankees farm system. The right-hander sports a dominant 2.81 ERA across two levels of the minor leagues this season. He has an excellent two-pitch mix that he commands decently well. His ceiling is limited because he's a reliever, but the talent in his pitches is definitely there.
In a market where relief pitching may be as expensive as it's ever been, the Yankees land a solid reliever in exchange for two backend top-30 prospects. Leiter's extra years of arbitration add to his value as well. He should be a solid piece in the Yankees bullpen for the next few seasons. The Cubs dump a reliever for a few solid prospects in a market that has been buying high on the position.
Yankees trade grade: A
Cubs trade grade: B-