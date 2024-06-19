Alex Verdugo has NSFW message for Orioles after Aaron Judge, Gleyber Torres HBPs
This week's series featuring the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles was certain to have a ton of fireworks. Only 1.5 games separated the two teams who happen to hold the two best records in the AL. The series was going to give Baltimore's young stars a chance to shine on the big stage while the Yankees were going to get their ace, Gerrit Cole, back in Game 2 of the series.
It turns out, that what was an exciting series for Yankees fans is now one where all they can do is hold their collective breath. Aaron Judge, a player lighting the league on fire over the last month and a half, was hit by a pitch by Orioles starter Albert Suarez. After initially staying in the game, Judge was pinch-hit for before his next at-bat.
The first Judge injury update sounded ominous at best, and he wasn't even the only Yankees player to get hit by a pitch. Gleyber Torres was hit by a pitch and like Judge stayed in the game initially. Thankfully, he was never pulled and wound up taking his next at-bat.
Yankees fans weren't the only ones irate by two of their players getting plunked. Alex Verdugo had words for the Orioles.
Alex Verdugo isn't shy voicing his displeasure after pair of HBPs
For Boston Red Sox fans, this isn't a surprise. Verdugo is as tough as they come, and he's someone nobody should want to mess with. He'll always defend his teammates, as he's doing for Judge and Torres here.
It's unclear who Verdugo is talking to with his message, especially considering two different pitchers hit New York's batters, but he's seemingly prepared to take on whoever will disrespect him or his teammates based on what he had to say.
Hopefully, for everyone's sake, things settle down and both Yankees players are alright. The last thing New York needed with Cole coming back was anyone, especially Judge, missing any time. Regardless, there is already a massive storyline for both of these fanbases to watch.