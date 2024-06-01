All signs point to the Celtics getting a key starter back for the NBA Finals
The Boston Celtics are busy getting ready for their NBA Finals battle against the Dallas Mavericks and the franchise is extremely likely to get back a top starter after playing it safe in the latter half of the Eastern Conference Finals.
According to Tim Bontemps of ESPN, Joe Mazzulla told reporters that "Kristaps Porzingis went through everything that the team did [on] Saturday".
Porzingis, who was arguably the best big man for the Celtics this season, suffered the right soleus strain injury in Game 5 of the first round series against the Miami Heat. It should be noted that Porzingis wouldn't have suffered this injury if the Celtics were able to sweep the Butler-less Heat.
With Porzingis out, the Celtics didn't outright cruise their way to the NBA Finals but the squad seemingly didn't have much of a challenge with a wounded East in their way.
Also, Boston is just more talented and ready for a title run than other squads in the East this season.
What kind of role could Kristaps Porzingis have in the NBA Finals?
With an aging Al Horford being forced to play a lot more than expected for his age, the Celtics are getting a good break with Porzingis coming back from injury. While Horford is still a suitable rotational veteran in this league, it would be asking a lot for him if they required him to guard the back-end of Kyrie Irving-Luka Doncic pick-and rolls.
Porzingis, who is a fine defender, could help limit the number of times that Irving and Doncic go with a pick action. Yes, the starter's offense impact will be important in this series but it's likely that his defense against Daniel Gafford, Derrick Lively II and P.J. Washington will be a huge factor in whether the Celtics can win the championship or not.
The Celtics already have two great perimeter defenders in Jaylen Brown and Jrue Holiday, which could help Boston contain Doncic and Irving. Still they will likely need a great defensive big man if they want to hoist an NBA championship. Whether Porzingis can be that guy in this series is yet to be known but the basketball world is extremely likely to see him on the court for Game 1 of the NBA finals.