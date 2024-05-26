Celtics take the safe route with Kristaps Porzingis return
The Boston Celtics have all but booked their trip to the NBA Finals with a 3-0 lead over the Indiana Pacers. They are choosing to not rush back a top starter from injury because of it.
The Celtics officially ruled Kristaps Porzingis out for Game 4 against the Pacers with the same right soleus strain that has made him miss the entire second round and Eastern Conference Finals up to this point. This comes as the Celtics were able to take care of the Pacers in the closing seconds of Game 3 to take a 3-0 lead in the series.
Porzingis suffered this injury in Game 5 against the Miami Heat and was expected to return for Game for the ECF before this recent update. It should be noted that Boston could have possibly avoided this injury if they hadn't messed around in Game 2 and allowed the Heat to go completely bananas from the 3-point line.
In this series, the Celtics have clearly missed Porzingis' big man presence as the franchise has had to rely on 37-year-old Al Horford. Horford, who is still a solid center in this league, is clearly at the point he can't be relied on as a starting center in the playoffs.
As the Celtics continue to juggle life without their center, it's worth wondering if they are doing the right thing by resting Porzingis for another game.
Are the Celtics doing the right thing by sitting Kristaps Porzingis another game?
While Boston will likely be missing Porzingis' presence in Game 4, it's clear that the Celtics are doing the right thing by sitting the veteran for a game that they can win without him. The squad has been able to beat the Pacers without Porzingis so far.
It's not worth it for the Celtics to risk losing Porzingis for the only series that the franchise will need him for. As Boston has shown, the squad has taken care of an Eastern Conference that is extremely weak.
Yes, the Latvian center will probably be rusty before the team's possible Finals matchup. Still, having him rest an extra couple of days is likely the best thing for him. Whatever ends up happening with Boston in Game 4, the Celtics will need to do it without Porzingis.